Jurgen Klopp embraces Pep Guardiola at full-time
Liverpool and Manchester City shared an enthralling draw earlier in the season

FA Cup semi-final draw: Man City face Liverpool; Chelsea to play Crystal Palace

By Sporting Life
20:07 · SUN March 20, 2022

Manchester City will face Premier League title rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals while Chelsea will meet Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola’s side were drawn against the winners of the quarter-final between the Merseysiders and Nottingham Forest after booking their place in the last four with a 4-1 win at Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp's men then edged to a 1-0 win at the City Ground to confirm the heavyweight clash.

City lead the Premier League by just a point from Carabao Cup winners Liverpool, a side they could also meet in this season’s Champions League final.

Chelsea's reward for coming out as victors at Middlesbrough on Saturday is a meeting with a Crystal Palace side who thrashed Everton 4-0 at Selhurst on Sunday lunchtime.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of April 16-17.

Patrick Vieira celebrates another Crystal Palace win
ALSO READ: Vieira has Eagles flying

