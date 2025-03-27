FA Cup: Preston vs Aston Villa tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: FA Cup
2pts Marco Asensio to score or assist at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
BuildABet @ 15/2
- Marco Asensio to score anytime
- Marco Asensio 1+ assist
*All in 90 minutes
Kick-off: 13:30 GMT, Sunday
TV: BBC One
Home 6/1 | Draw 7/2 | Away 2/5
Wholesale changes and early eliminations were a gimme in Unai Emery’s first few seasons at Villa Park.
He took charge at the end of October in 2022 and in the third round that season the Villans lost to League Two Stevenage at home.
The following term, Villa were knocked out in the fourth round against Chelsea after beating Championship side Middlesbrough 1-0 via a deflected goal in the third round.
But it looks as though Emery has changed his opinion on the FA Cup.
He didn’t make too many changes in the third round win over West Ham this season nor the 2-1 triumph over Tottenham in the fourth round. Against Cardiff in the last round, Villa started with an attacking quartet of Ollie Watkins, Marco Asensio, Marcus Rashford and Leon Bailey.
Alongside Villa’s Premier League pedigree and squad depth, Emery’s change of heart explains their price of 1/2 to beat Preston on Sunday. And whilst that is a little short to get excited about, the 4/1 about them lifting the FA Cup might be worth a look as the other three quarter finals are all top flight affairs.
Opponents North End have a threadbare squad, blighted by injuries and suspensions.
Although manager Paul Heckingbottom guided Sheffield United to the FA Cup semi-final in 2022/23, a spot in the semi-final and a trip to Wembley looks unlikely for Preston.
What are the best bets?
MARCO ASENSIO has only made eight appearances for Villa in the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup equating to 385 minutes on the pitch. Yet in that time he has scored seven goals, that is a goals per 90 average of 1.63.
Granted, it is a small sample size but for a player of his pedigree, his price to score anytime is worth considering.
Asensio has netted 86 times across his career (0.32 goals per 90) but has set up a further 59 goals per Fbref. So, I'll be airing on the side of caution and by backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST at a shade of odds on.
Sky Bet have priced Villa at 8/15 to score 2+ goals which is why siding with one of their most creative attackers to have a hand in at least one goal appeals.
Team news
Heckingbottom has several absentees to contend with.
The hosts are without Sam Greenwood and Ryan Ledson due to suspension. Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden cannot face his parent club and Ryan Porteous is cup tied having already represented Watford in the FA Cup this season.
Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann, Brad Potts, and Milutin Osmajic are all doubts.
As for the visitors, Emery will be without Ross Barkley (injury) and Axel Disasi but is otherwise expected to field a strong XI.
Watkins should be fit to spearhead Aston Villa’s attack. He picked up a knock in the second leg of Villa’s Champions League second leg against Club Brugge but should be fresh for Sunday after he was omitted from the England squad.
Three Lions duo of Morgan Rogers and Rashford will likely be operating behind Watkins alongside Asensio in attack.
Predicted line-ups
Preston: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Lindsay, Bauer, Brady; Whiteman, Frokjaer-Jensen; Thordarson; Keane, Riis
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; McGinn, Tielemans; Asensio, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins
Odds correct at 1425 GMT (28/03/25)
