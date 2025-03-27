FA Cup: Preston vs Aston Villa tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 15/2 Marco Asensio to score anytime

Marco Asensio 1+ assist *All in 90 minutes Click here to back with Sky Bet

Wholesale changes and early eliminations were a gimme in Unai Emery’s first few seasons at Villa Park. He took charge at the end of October in 2022 and in the third round that season the Villans lost to League Two Stevenage at home. The following term, Villa were knocked out in the fourth round against Chelsea after beating Championship side Middlesbrough 1-0 via a deflected goal in the third round.

What are the best bets?

MARCO ASENSIO has only made eight appearances for Villa in the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup equating to 385 minutes on the pitch. Yet in that time he has scored seven goals, that is a goals per 90 average of 1.63. Granted, it is a small sample size but for a player of his pedigree, his price to score anytime is worth considering. Asensio has netted 86 times across his career (0.32 goals per 90) but has set up a further 59 goals per Fbref. So, I'll be airing on the side of caution and by backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST at a shade of odds on. CLICK HERE to back Marco Asensio to score or assist with Sky Bet Sky Bet have priced Villa at 8/15 to score 2+ goals which is why siding with one of their most creative attackers to have a hand in at least one goal appeals.

As for the visitors, Emery will be without Ross Barkley (injury) and Axel Disasi but is otherwise expected to field a strong XI. Watkins should be fit to spearhead Aston Villa’s attack. He picked up a knock in the second leg of Villa’s Champions League second leg against Club Brugge but should be fresh for Sunday after he was omitted from the England squad. Three Lions duo of Morgan Rogers and Rashford will likely be operating behind Watkins alongside Asensio in attack.

Predicted line-ups Preston: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Lindsay, Bauer, Brady; Whiteman, Frokjaer-Jensen; Thordarson; Keane, Riis Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; McGinn, Tielemans; Asensio, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins