Everton started life under Frank Lampard by thrashing Brentford 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round. There were also wins for Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Norwich, while Southampton scraped through.

Lampard got off to the best possible start as a header from Yerry Mina – only on the field because of an early injury to Ben Godfrey – was the first time the Toffees had taken the lead in a match since October. But after Richarlison had doubled their advantage shortly after half-time, the former Chelsea boss saw his side put themselves under unnecessary pressure by conceding a second-half Ivan Toney penalty. However, Mason Holgate’s first goal since December 2020 made sure of progress to the last 16 to prompt chants of “Super Frankie Lampard” from all four sides of Goodison Park – and the mood was lifted further by substitute Andros Townsend’s added-time strike. The change in atmosphere from the final days of Rafael Benitez – and even Duncan Ferguson’s one match as caretaker last month, when there were protests against the board – could not have been more stark.

City, Palace and Norwich all through Riyad Mahrez struck twice as Premier League leaders Manchester City came from behind to sweep Championship pace-setters Fulham aside 4-1. City were stunned as Fabio Carvalho opened the scoring after just four minutes on a drizzly afternoon at the Etihad Stadium but soon levelled through Ilkay Gundogan. John Stones then headed the hosts ahead as the frantic start continued and Mahrez put the result beyond doubt with two efforts – the first from the penalty spot – early in the second half. West Ham survive Kidderminster scare

Saturday's FA Cup fourth round results Crystal Palace eased into round five after first-half goals by Marc Guehi and Michael Olise downed Hartlepool at Selhurst Park. Patrick Vieira’s side were 2-0 up inside 22 minutes and that was how it finished, despite their Sky Bet League Two opponents improving after the break. The Eagles could still have triumphed by a greater margin but their manager, a five-time winner of the FA Cup as a player, would not have minded and will be keen for Palace to get a favourable last-16 draw on Sunday morning.