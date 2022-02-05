Sporting Life
Kepa's penalty save denied Plymouth the chance of a shootout at Chelsea

Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth: Kepa Arrizabalaga saves Blues

By Sporting Life
18:19 · SAT February 05, 2022

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty heroics helped Chelsea avoid a shoot-out as the Blues edged past Plymouth 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth-round but only after extra-time.

The Spain goalkeeper guessed correctly and then smothered Ryan Hardie’s last-gasp spot-kick, after the Plymouth striker had been felled by Malang Sarr.

Marcos Alonso thought he had settled the tie with a neat finish in extra-time, only for League One Argyle to battle back and force one more opening.

Kepa kept his cool to conjure a fine save however, on a day where Chelsea markedly missed Thomas Tuchel after the Blues head coach tested positive for Covid-19.

The German could now be forced to miss Chelsea’s Club World Cup campaign in Abu Dhabi next week due to isolation regulations.

The Blues remain hopeful Tuchel will be able to head out to the United Arab Emirates next week, but the Chelsea squad will jet out without him on Saturday night.

