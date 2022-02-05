The Spain goalkeeper guessed correctly and then smothered Ryan Hardie’s last-gasp spot-kick, after the Plymouth striker had been felled by Malang Sarr.

Marcos Alonso thought he had settled the tie with a neat finish in extra-time, only for League One Argyle to battle back and force one more opening.

Kepa kept his cool to conjure a fine save however, on a day where Chelsea markedly missed Thomas Tuchel after the Blues head coach tested positive for Covid-19.