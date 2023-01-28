Sporting Life
Leeds ease past Accrington
FA Cup fourth round: Saturday scores and round-up

By Sporting Life
14:31 · SAT January 28, 2023

We round-up the results and scorelines from across Saturday's FA Cup fourth round action.

12:30 kick-offs

There were no shocks in Saturday's early games, with Premier League sides Leeds and Leicester both making it past lower-league opponents.

Leeds beat Accrington 3-1, with Jack Harrison opening the scoring in the first half, before second-half goals from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra put the Whites three to the good.

18-year-old Leslie Adekoya scored a consolation for League One Accrington, but the top-flight side progressed.

And it was the same story as Leicester beat Walsall, though the scoreline wasn't as emphatic.

The Foxes won 1-0 thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho's 68th minute goal, though Youri Tielemans missed a penalty earlier in the game.

It was the second round in a row that Leicester have travelled to League Two opposition and won by a narrow 1-0 scoreline.

