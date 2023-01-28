We round-up the results and scorelines from across Saturday's FA Cup fourth round action.
There were no shocks in Saturday's early games, with Premier League sides Leeds and Leicester both making it past lower-league opponents.
Leeds beat Accrington 3-1, with Jack Harrison opening the scoring in the first half, before second-half goals from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra put the Whites three to the good.
18-year-old Leslie Adekoya scored a consolation for League One Accrington, but the top-flight side progressed.
And it was the same story as Leicester beat Walsall, though the scoreline wasn't as emphatic.
The Foxes won 1-0 thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho's 68th minute goal, though Youri Tielemans missed a penalty earlier in the game.
It was the second round in a row that Leicester have travelled to League Two opposition and won by a narrow 1-0 scoreline.