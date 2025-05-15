FA Cup final tips and predictions: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City best bets and preview

Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Saturday TV: BBC One/ITV 1 Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend Crystal Palace will go in search of their first major trophy nine years on from that final when Alan Pardew's dad dance stole the show after his side took an early lead against Manchester United, a moment that rightly entered FA Cup folklore. It's hard to imagine Oliver Glasner performing such heroics at Wembley on Saturday, as for EBERECHI EZE...

Palace's star man has both peaked at the right time, and saved his best performances for the biggest matches this season. Scoring his first England goal as a substitute against Latvia on March 24 seemed to spark his campaign back into life. Before it he had registered just a single assist in his previous seven club matches. After it he has provided 10 goal involvements in as many games (seven goals, three assists), only failing to score or assist in three of this matches. Having been cut from the 5/1 he was to find the net in the semi-final against Aston Villa, which he duly did, but drifted in the assist market, backing EZE TO SCORE OR ASSIST at 15/8 is instead advised. CLICK HERE to back Eze to score or assist with Sky Bet Whether that will be enough to make history for Palace is another question. Had we not already advised them at 11/1 to lift the trophy at the quarter-final stage, and Manchester City at 5/1 before the third round I'd be tempted by what looks like a generous price about the upset. In recent weeks, Man City have shown far too many signs of being good at football again. My gut says they win in extra time. Score prediction: Palace 1-1 Man City

Jake Osgathorpe These two sides have played out two cracking league games this season, drawing 2-2 at Selhurst Park and City coming from 2-0 down to win 5-2 at the Etihad. With this being a final, a similarly high-scoring encounter seems unlikely but you never know, especially with Glasner's style. Palace had a lot of success from set-pieces in both encounters, scoring from corners in both, through Max Lacroix and CHRIS RICHARDS - the 13/8 about the latter to have 1+ TOTAL SHOT appeals. CLICK HERE to back Richards 1+ total shot with Sky Bet The American has delivered in 11 of his last 16 starts and in five of seven since the international break.

I also like the 7/1 about DAICHI KAMADA TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Kamada to be carded with Sky Bet The Japanese midfielder is extremely tenacious and plays at a high intensity, perfect for pressing this Manchester City midfield, but he can be overzealous. He's been booked in three of his last four starts, including both the recent league meeting with City and Palace's FA Cup semi-final win over Villa at Wembley, and is averaging 1.68 fouls per 90. Referee is Stuart Attwell averages 4.3 cards per game this season, and heads into this game on the back of a nine-card performance. Score prediction: Palace 2-1 Man City

Tom Carnduff A best price of evens is available on TYRICK MITCHELL TO COMMIT 1+ FOULS, with the 4/5 and above elsewhere also more than fine. CLICK HERE to back Tyrick Mitchell to commit 1+ fouls The left wing-back is usually heavily involved in the defensive side of things - 29 of his 36 league outings seeing at least one tackle.

Tyrick Mitchell was heavily involved in the semi-final

This has been a winning bet in five of Mitchell's last eight league appearances which includes the two he returned in 63 minutes when the sides faced each other last month. In the semi-final win over Villa, he saw three successful tackles which was only bettered by Adam Wharton in the Palace side. He also committed a foul. With Savinho likely to want to cut inside, or Jeremy Doku running at him if they switch wings, Mitchell should be in for a busy afternoon. Score prediction: Palace 1-2 Man City