Reading boss Ruben Selles

Exeter 0-9 Reading: Royals secure remarkable EFL Trophy victory

By Tom Carnduff
22:27 · TUE September 19, 2023

Reading's EFL Trophy campaign began with a remarkable 9-0 win away at Exeter.

The trip to take on their Sky Bet League One rivals - who made a total of nine changes from their weekend victory over Cheltenham - secured the Royals' biggest ever victory.

Six different scorers contributed to the result, with Paul Mukairu and substitute Dominic Bollard each netting braces.

Exeter 0-9 Reading stats

Reading posted a total of 26 shots to Exeter's two - as the on target rate finished at 1-13 - but would find themselves only ahead by two goals at the half-time break.

Three of the efforts came from the 85th minute onwards, as Bollard's strike in the sixth minute of added time came from just his 17th touch of the game.

The Grecians will be looking to bounce back as they visit Oxford in the league on Saturday, while Reading travel to Blackpool.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS