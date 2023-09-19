Exeter 0-9 Reading: Royals secure remarkable EFL Trophy victory

Reading's EFL Trophy campaign began with a remarkable 9-0 win away at Exeter.
The trip to take on their Sky Bet League One rivals - who made a total of nine changes from their weekend victory over Cheltenham - secured the Royals' biggest ever victory.
Six different scorers contributed to the result, with Paul Mukairu and substitute Dominic Bollard each netting braces.
Reading posted a total of 26 shots to Exeter's two - as the on target rate finished at 1-13 - but would find themselves only ahead by two goals at the half-time break.
Three of the efforts came from the 85th minute onwards, as Bollard's strike in the sixth minute of added time came from just his 17th touch of the game.
The Grecians will be looking to bounce back as they visit Oxford in the league on Saturday, while Reading travel to Blackpool.
