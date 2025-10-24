Everton vs Tottenham predictions, tips, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Super Sunday 1pt James Garner 2+ shots on target at 18/1 (bet365) 1pt Jack Grealish 1+ assists at 10/3 (bet365) 1pt Mohammed Kudus 1+ assists at 5/1 (Betfred, Betway) 0.5pt Grealish and Kudus 1+ assists double at 20/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Tom Carnduff I'm still uncertain on what to make of Tottenham's start to the campaign. I think they're good, the Premier League table tells me they're pretty good, other articles suggest perhaps not. Sunday presents a trip to an Everton side unbeaten in their new stadium. At least Thomas Frank's side will hold some confidence in the fact they're yet to lose away. There's a number of avenues to explore in this game but Everton have been a high shot count side when featuring in front of their own supporters. They took 14 against Crystal Palace, 12 against West Ham, 20 against Aston Villa, 14 vs Mansfield in the Carabao Cup and 11 in the home opener vs Brighton. Everton's line in this game is set at 12.5 which certainly feels achievable given previous performances and potential game state. Instead though, I'm siding with a player at a big price.

JAMES GARNER leads the way for shots taken in this Everton squad (13), with 18/1 available on OVER 1.5 SHOTS ON TARGET. Garner found the net in that win over Brighton and he's posted at least a shot in seven of his eight Premier League outings. The Carabao Cup defeat at Wolves delivered three, with five in that home draw with West Ham. He's delivered multi-shot games on four occasions across all competitions already. A bonus for this bet as well is the fact that Garner has played 90 minutes in all eight appearances. If he stays fit, there's a good chance the bet gets the entire game to run but, of course, most bookmakers offer the super sub now. Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Tottenham

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Sky Sports' prime Super Sunday slot has been filled by the same old faces this season. So it feels like a novelty to have Sunday’s top billing showcasing teams who aren't Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United or Manchester City. And let me tell you, I am looking forward to it. I echo Duffman’s sentiment on Tottenham, it is easy to forget Thomas Frank inherited a side which finished 17th last season. Frank has been tactically versatile and to make an unbeaten start in the Champions League whilst taking 14 points from the opening eight games in the Premier League is no mean feat.