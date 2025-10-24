Menu icon
Sporting Life
Super Sunday - Everton vs Tottenham

Everton vs Tottenham predictions, tips, best bets and preview

By Sporting Life
Football
Fri October 24, 2025 · 4h ago

Football betting tips: Super Sunday

1pt James Garner 2+ shots on target at 18/1 (bet365)

1pt Jack Grealish 1+ assists at 10/3 (bet365)

1pt Mohammed Kudus 1+ assists at 5/1 (Betfred, Betway)

0.5pt Grealish and Kudus 1+ assists double at 20/1 (bet365)

Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats

Tom Carnduff

I'm still uncertain on what to make of Tottenham's start to the campaign. I think they're good, the Premier League table tells me they're pretty good, other articles suggest perhaps not.

Sunday presents a trip to an Everton side unbeaten in their new stadium. At least Thomas Frank's side will hold some confidence in the fact they're yet to lose away.

There's a number of avenues to explore in this game but Everton have been a high shot count side when featuring in front of their own supporters.

They took 14 against Crystal Palace, 12 against West Ham, 20 against Aston Villa, 14 vs Mansfield in the Carabao Cup and 11 in the home opener vs Brighton.

Everton's line in this game is set at 12.5 which certainly feels achievable given previous performances and potential game state. Instead though, I'm siding with a player at a big price.

James Garner shot map

JAMES GARNER leads the way for shots taken in this Everton squad (13), with 18/1 available on OVER 1.5 SHOTS ON TARGET.

Garner found the net in that win over Brighton and he's posted at least a shot in seven of his eight Premier League outings.

The Carabao Cup defeat at Wolves delivered three, with five in that home draw with West Ham. He's delivered multi-shot games on four occasions across all competitions already.

A bonus for this bet as well is the fact that Garner has played 90 minutes in all eight appearances. If he stays fit, there's a good chance the bet gets the entire game to run but, of course, most bookmakers offer the super sub now.

Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Tottenham

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Sky Sports' prime Super Sunday slot has been filled by the same old faces this season.

So it feels like a novelty to have Sunday’s top billing showcasing teams who aren't Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United or Manchester City. And let me tell you, I am looking forward to it.

I echo Duffman’s sentiment on Tottenham, it is easy to forget Thomas Frank inherited a side which finished 17th last season. Frank has been tactically versatile and to make an unbeaten start in the Champions League whilst taking 14 points from the opening eight games in the Premier League is no mean feat.

Kudus

Like Spurs’ manager, MOHAMMED KUDUS has settled in seamlessly at Tottenham.

Kudus’ offensive output is brilliant. He tops the charts for ASSISTS (4), crosses, touches in the final third and dribbles completed.

At 5/1 with Betfred and Betway, his price for TO ASSIST is worth a tout although I would also take the 4/1 available generally.

Now to Everton’s creator-in-chief. JACK GREALISH has had a hand in five goals this season, setting up four so at 10/3 his price TO ASSIST also appeals.

Naturally, backing the pair to both ASSIST in a DOUBLE at 20/1 as well.

Score prediction: Everton 2-2 Tottenham

Odds correct at 1250 BST (24/10/25)

FOOTBALL TIPS