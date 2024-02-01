Everton vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Tottenham to win and both teams to score at 3/1 (General)
Tottenham edged a tumultuous five goal thriller with Brentford on Wednesday. After a sluggish start, Ange Postecoglou brought on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Brennan Johnson at half-time. Spurs scored three times in eight minutes to turn the game, surviving a late onslaught to win.
Those three points moved Tottenham back into the top four and kept them within touching distance of Arsenal and Manchester City.
Everton, meanwhile, slipped into the relegation zone after their stalemate with Fulham - but the scoreline doesn't tell the whole story.
“'It was a ding-dong of a game," said Sean Dyche. "If there was ever an exciting 0-0 this was it.”
You're not wrong Sean: 46 shots, 10 on target, a combined xG of 3.78 and 10 ‘big chances’ missed.
That midweek draw may have delivered Jordan Pickford’s ninth clean sheet of the campaign but with both teams to score priced at 1/2, the bookmakers don’t fancy a snoozefest here, and TOTTENHAM TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet.
Eight of Tottenham’s 13 wins in the Premier League this season have seen this bet click.
Crucially though, Abdoulaye Doucoure has been ruled out for the hosts and without him, the Toffees have struggled.
Everton’s poor form directly correlates with Doucoure’s absence.
The midfielder has missed eight of his side's last nine games and without him Everton have only won once. In the league, they have taken one point from a possible 12.
It isn’t much of a surprise as Doucoure is pivotal for Everton. He tops the division's pressing figures and posts a non penalty xG of 0.20 per shot so is crucial in-and-out of possession.
Pickford has made 65 saves this term, foiling 23 efforts across his last five appearances making at least four in each of those games.
Richarlison is expected to make his first appearance at Goodison Park since leaving Everton. He scored in the reverse and has found the net in each of his last seven Premier League appearances.
Arnaut Danjuma was forced off with an injury at Craven Cottage making him a doubt for Saturday’s clash. Dyche will also be without Andre Gomes and Doucoure.
Seamus Coleman, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye should all be back available with the latter two returning to the XI.
As for Tottenham, Pape Sarr is back available and should start in central midfield alongside Rodrigo Bentancur.
Despite his goal in midweek, Brennan Johnson may have to settle for a spot on the bench with Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Timo Werner operating in behind Richarlison.
Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.
Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Richarlison.
Odds correct 1530 GMT (01/02/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.