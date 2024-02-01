Everton vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Tottenham edged a tumultuous five goal thriller with Brentford on Wednesday. After a sluggish start, Ange Postecoglou brought on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Brennan Johnson at half-time. Spurs scored three times in eight minutes to turn the game, surviving a late onslaught to win. Those three points moved Tottenham back into the top four and kept them within touching distance of Arsenal and Manchester City. Everton, meanwhile, slipped into the relegation zone after their stalemate with Fulham - but the scoreline doesn't tell the whole story. “'It was a ding-dong of a game," said Sean Dyche. "If there was ever an exciting 0-0 this was it.” You're not wrong Sean: 46 shots, 10 on target, a combined xG of 3.78 and 10 ‘big chances’ missed.

Eight of Tottenham's 13 wins in the Premier League this season have seen this bet click. Crucially though, Abdoulaye Doucoure has been ruled out for the hosts and without him, the Toffees have struggled.

Everton’s poor form directly correlates with Doucoure’s absence. The midfielder has missed eight of his side's last nine games and without him Everton have only won once. In the league, they have taken one point from a possible 12. It isn’t much of a surprise as Doucoure is pivotal for Everton. He tops the division's pressing figures and posts a non penalty xG of 0.20 per shot so is crucial in-and-out of possession.

Pickford has made 65 saves this term, foiling 23 efforts across his last five appearances making at least four in each of those games. Richarlison is expected to make his first appearance at Goodison Park since leaving Everton. He scored in the reverse and has found the net in each of his last seven Premier League appearances.

Team news Arnaut Danjuma was forced off with an injury at Craven Cottage making him a doubt for Saturday’s clash. Dyche will also be without Andre Gomes and Doucoure.

Arnaut Danjuma is withdrawn with an injury vs Fulham

Seamus Coleman, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye should all be back available with the latter two returning to the XI. As for Tottenham, Pape Sarr is back available and should start in central midfield alongside Rodrigo Bentancur. Despite his goal in midweek, Brennan Johnson may have to settle for a spot on the bench with Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Timo Werner operating in behind Richarlison.

Predicted line-ups Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin. Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Richarlison.

Match facts Everton are winless in their last 10 Premier League home games against Tottenham since a 2-1 victory in December 2012 (D7 L3). Each of the last four meetings between the sides at Goodison Park has ended level.

Tottenham are looking to complete their first league double over Everton since 2017-18 – they’ve won more Premier League games (30) and scored more Premier League goals (100) against the Toffees than they have vs any other opponent.

Everton have failed to score in their last three Premier League matches, attempting 41 shots without success. The Toffees haven’t gone four in a row without a goal since February/March 2022 under Frank Lampard.

Tottenham remain the only side to have scored in every Premier League game this season, netting in each of their last 34 in the competition. However, they’ve kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 league games, shipping 25 goals in total in this run.

Since the start of December, Everton have kept more Premier League clean sheets than any other team (6 in 9 matches). Between November 2022 and November 2023, the Toffees kept just seven clean sheets in 38 league matches.

Since the start of last season, Tottenham’s Premier League away games have seen more goals scored than any other side (113). Spurs have scored the second most on the road in that time (57) and conceded the third most (56).

Richarlison scored Tottenham’s opener in their 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture in December. No player to have previously played for Everton in the Premier League has scored home and away against the Toffees in the same campaign before.

Jordan Pickford registered his 70th Premier League clean sheet in Everton’s goalless draw with Fulham, only the ninth English goalkeeper to reach that total. Since his debut in January 2016, only four goalkeepers have kept more clean sheets: Ederson, David de Gea, Hugo Lloris and Alisson Becker, with Pickford facing at least 200 more shots on target than any of those four in that time.

Against Fulham on Tuesday, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin had five efforts at goal without scoring for a third time in a Premier League match this season (also 5 vs Man Utd in November, 6 vs Newcastle in December). Before this season, Calvert-Lewin had only done so in three of his 181 appearances in the competition.

Tottenham striker Richarlison has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League games, and is looking to score in four consecutive appearances in the competition for the first time since March 2021.