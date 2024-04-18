Everton vs Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Chris Wood to score anytime at 3/1 (Unibet)
1pt Morgan Gibbs-White to be shown a card at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
Ah, the deduction derby. The two teams keeping the Premier League relegation battle interesting thanks to matters off the pitch as well as on it.
Everton have been busy doing two things this season - either they've been appealing... or they've been appalling.
Monday night's 6-0 hiding at Chelsea was a new nadir in a run of 19 games in all competitions that have yielded just two wins, narrow 1-0 victories at that.
Nottingham Forest have also tasted success just twice in 2024, making this a relegation six-pointer worthy of the phrase.
If you want to know how unpredictable this game is, check out Opta stats four and five below in the 'Match Facts' section. To sum up, Everton are awful at home, Forest even worse away.
Who is going to be the best of two very bad bunches? Who knows - and there's little point trying to fathom the unfathomable.
Instead, I'm drawn to arguably Forest's two best players of the season, CHRIS WOOD and MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE - albeit drawn to them in different markets.
In terms of goalscoring, Wood should be in a class of his own at Goodison if the numbers paint a correct picture. His 12 league goals this campaign are at least double the tally of anyone else on the pitch.
Just look at the company he is keeping in the 'goals-per-90' rankings.
The Kiwi has bagged nine goals in his past 11 PL matches and the 3/1 available on him TO SCORE ANYTIME has to be snapped up against a depleted, ailing and low-on-confidence Everton back-line.
Away from home, Forest are the third most cautioned side in the top flight and Gibbs-White is the chief culprit overall. He's amassed nine yellow cards in 30 starts.
This is a huge game, tempers could flare and MGW can be a bit of a hot-head. The 4/1 on him TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks large given the circumstances and considering no one in either squad has been booked more in the league this season.
If Everton sneak in front at some stage, they know how big three points will be and that could lead to a few antics from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who has already entered the referee's notebook four times this season.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the thrashing at Chelsea with a thigh problem and it is touch and go whether he will be declared fit, while Jarrad Branthwaite is also a worry after coming off at Stamford Bridge with a knock.
Idrissa Gueye (calf) is the Toffees' other big doubt, while it is 50/50 if Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman will recover from injuries suffered against the Blues.
Anthony Elanga missed Forest's draw with Wolves and is questionable to return, while Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly are still struggling with injuries suffered last month.
Everton: Pickford; Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey; McNeil, Onana, Doucoure, Young; Garner, Beto.
Nottingham Forest: Sels; Omobamidele, Murillo, Williams, Aina; Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Reyna, Yates, Danilo; Wood.
Odds correct at 1715 BST (18/04/24)
