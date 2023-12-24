Everton vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League No bets advised Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It's an odd feeling seeing Manchester City so far down the Premier League table. At the time of writing, they sit fifth having been away at the Club World Cup. Pep Guardiola's side won that tournament but full focus will now be on trying to drag themselves back into the title race. They have a game in-hand but they are six points behind leaders Arsenal as we approach the halfway stage.

A fired up Goodison Park may prove to be a tricky venue yet they have more than enough to secure all three points, even if the Toffees would be sat in the top half without the points deduction.

What are the best bets? I've gone through a number of markets in this game but it's a struggle. As ever, City's short price impacts everything else. The away team are 1/2 for victory, and for as good as Everton have been, they have lost all four games against those currently in the top four. It feels like a game where multiples are the way to go given the odds available on certain selections.

And with so much football on over the festive period, I'm happy enough to stay out of this one in terms of singles and go with NO BET. Any selection by itself would feel a bit forced and something advised on the basis of chasing value - adding an extra one or two things needed to get attractive enough odds. The fact remains that Everton have only won three of their nine home games this season. City are one of the best in the world. Sit this out.

The midfielder has scored three times already, with at least two shots coming in each of his last three league outings. Looking to stop City will be JARRAD BRANTHWAITE, the talented centre-back who is enjoying a strong campaign for the Toffees. Branthwaite averages 2.1 tackles per game, with a huge total of four in the recent home win over Chelsea. He's had two or more successful tackles in five of his last six at home in the league.

Team news Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is very likely to miss out here after sustaining an injury in the defeat against Tottenham. Sean Dyche has said that his Toffees squad is "stretched" anyway, with Séamus Coleman, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Ashley Young also set to miss out.

The focus will be on Erling Haaland's availability for Manchester City after he sat out the Club World Cup and the two Premier League games before it. Kevin De Bruyne is back, although it's likely we'll see him start on the bench.

Predicted line-ups Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gomes, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin. Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Stones; Foden, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez.

Match facts Everton have won their last two Premier League home games, beating Newcastle 3-0 and Chelsea 2-0. They last won more consecutively at Goodison Park in September 2021 (4), while they last did so without conceding in August 2019 (5).

Manchester City have won just one of their last six Premier League games (D4 L1), coming from behind to beat Luton 2-1 earlier this month. It’s the first time they’ve had a run of just one win in six league games since February/March 2016 (W1 D1 L4).

Manchester City have failed to win three Premier League games this season with goals conceded in the 90th minute, drawing with Chelsea (4-4), Tottenham (3-3) and Crystal Palace (2-2). It’s the joint-most result-altering goals they have conceded in the 90th minute in a season in the competition (also three in 2008-09 and 2005-06).

Since beating Manchester United 3-0 at the end of October, Manchester City have conceded at least once in each of their last seven Premier League games. They last had a longer run without a clean sheet between December/January in 2018-19 (8 games).

Everton boss Sean Dyche has lost 12 of his 13 Premier League meetings with Man City’s Pep Guardiola (D1), including the last nine in a row by an aggregate score of 29-1. Before Guardiola joined the club, Dyche had been unbeaten against the Citizens in the top-flight (W1 D1).

Everton manager Sean Dyche has won four of his 15 Premier League games against reigning champions (D1 L10), beating Man City in 2014-15, Leicester in 2016-17, Chelsea in 2017-18 and Liverpool in 2020-21. Though he’s lost 67% of these games, his 27% win rate against reigning champions is the best of any English manager in Premier League history (min. 15 games).

Abdoulaye Doucouré has scored in each of his last two Premier League home games. Everton have won all six of their home league games in which he’s scored, while he’s found the net in all three of their victories at Goodison Park so far this term.

Jack Grealish has scored three goals in his last three Premier League games for Manchester City, as many as he had in his previous 23. It’s the first time in his top-flight career he’s scored in three consecutive appearances.