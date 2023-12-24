Everton vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

No bets advised
It's an odd feeling seeing Manchester City so far down the Premier League table.
At the time of writing, they sit fifth having been away at the Club World Cup. Pep Guardiola's side won that tournament but full focus will now be on trying to drag themselves back into the title race.
They have a game in-hand but they are six points behind leaders Arsenal as we approach the halfway stage.
A fired up Goodison Park may prove to be a tricky venue yet they have more than enough to secure all three points, even if the Toffees would be sat in the top half without the points deduction.
I've gone through a number of markets in this game but it's a struggle.
As ever, City's short price impacts everything else. The away team are 1/2 for victory, and for as good as Everton have been, they have lost all four games against those currently in the top four.
It feels like a game where multiples are the way to go given the odds available on certain selections.
And with so much football on over the festive period, I'm happy enough to stay out of this one in terms of singles and go with NO BET.
Any selection by itself would feel a bit forced and something advised on the basis of chasing value - adding an extra one or two things needed to get attractive enough odds.
The fact remains that Everton have only won three of their nine home games this season. City are one of the best in the world. Sit this out.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
Only Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland have seen more SHOTS in the Premier League than RODRI this season.
The midfielder has scored three times already, with at least two shots coming in each of his last three league outings.
Looking to stop City will be JARRAD BRANTHWAITE, the talented centre-back who is enjoying a strong campaign for the Toffees.
Branthwaite averages 2.1 tackles per game, with a huge total of four in the recent home win over Chelsea. He's had two or more successful tackles in five of his last six at home in the league.
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is very likely to miss out here after sustaining an injury in the defeat against Tottenham.
Sean Dyche has said that his Toffees squad is "stretched" anyway, with Séamus Coleman, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Ashley Young also set to miss out.
The focus will be on Erling Haaland's availability for Manchester City after he sat out the Club World Cup and the two Premier League games before it.
Kevin De Bruyne is back, although it's likely we'll see him start on the bench.
Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Gomes, Garner, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Stones; Foden, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez.
Odds correct at 1445 GMT (24/12/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.