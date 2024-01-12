Everton vs Aston Villa betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Ollie Watkins 2+ shots on target at 5/2 (BetVictor)
1pt Aston Villa to beat Everton at 29/20 (General)
Everton deserve huge credit for the way in which they overcame the ten-point deduction imposed upon them, yet results against those at the top have been lacking.
Add those points back on and the Toffees are 12th, much better than recent seasons, but still the lower, uneventful area of the Premier League table. Most fans would, understandably, take that at this stage.
Five games against those currently in the top five have ended in defeat, including a 4-0 hammering on their trip to Villa Park. They've lost double the amount of games they've won at Goodison Park this season.
Villa remain firmly involved in the title race and know the importance of victory here given Liverpool have their part of the winter break this weekend.
There's a general price of 29/20 available on an ASTON VILLA WIN, which I think is good enough value to get involved with.
A look at the other prices on away teams at Everton this season perhaps underlines why. Arsenal were 1/2 and Manchester City were 8/13, of course they're better sides overall, but Villa currently sit above them in the table.
Brighton were also floating around the 7/5 marker, that was a draw, while Newcastle were 5/4 when beaten. The fact you can get Villa a bigger price than both of those is enough for me.
Villa's own away form has improved despite that disappointing defeat from 2-0 up against Manchester United. Two of the last four have been wins - including a trip to Tottenham - while that game at Old Trafford should have ended in victory.
Another value play for this contest is the 5/2 best price available, even with the 2/1 general price, on OLLIE WATKINS 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET.
The striker leads the way for shots on target in this Villa squad, as expected, with his 23 so far well clear of next-best Moussa Diaby by nine.
Five away games against those currently in the bottom-half have delivered a total of 14 shots, six of which have been on target, alongside two goals.
Villa sit in the top six for shots taken in away games this season, while Everton average 12.1 against in home games. Watkins should get chances to strike if Villa are to secure victory.
VILLA's potential for victory has already been discussed, with WATKINS the key figure in their attack.
The approach taken by Unai Emery's side has led to them averaging 7.2 corners taken per away game, and there's every reason to believe they can go near that marker again given the opposition.
Only three sides see more tackles per home game than Everton this season - JAMES GARNER has had at least four successful in three of his last five league contests at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche will continue to be without Dwight McNeil and Ashley Young through injury, while Idrissa Gueye is with the Senegal squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Abdoulaye Doucouré has reportedly been in training as he continues his comeback from a hamstring problem that has kept him on the sidelines for a few weeks.
Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is available after his red card against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup was overturned.
For the visitors, Emi Buendia, Lucas Digne and Tyrone Mings all remain out, while Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres are unlikely to be involved.
Bertrand Traoré has been called up to the Burkina Faso squad for AFCON, although he has barely featured for Villa this season.
Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gomes, Onana, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz; Bailey, Diaby, Ramsey; Watkins.
Odds correct at 1205 GMT (12/01/24)
