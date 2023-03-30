Monday Night Football sees Everton take on Tottenham and Tom Carnduff is backing a player to catch the referee's attention.

The Tottenham cycle starts again - or it's at least on temporary hold until the summer arrives. Antonio Conte is out, and rather interestingly Cristian Stellini is in (again). He takes charge as has been the case in Conte's previous absence, an ability to carry on the same system without the outside noise generated by previous comments to the press. In Everton, they come up against a side sitting three points clear of relegation but having played a game more than most of their rivals. A team that is far from out of trouble but one that will draw encouragement from good home outcomes under Sean Dyche.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League Everton 12/5 | Draw 23/10 | Tottenham 23/20

They've beaten Arsenal, Brentford and Leeds at Goodison Park - all by scorelines of 1-0 - since opting for a switch in the dugout. Crucial results that sit nicely alongside draws against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. Against this Spurs outfit, who you can never be certain of which version will turn up and that's definitely the case in away games, they will fancy their chances. But this remains a strong team who are well in the hunt for Champions League football next season. The pricing of the outright market makes it difficult to get involved with - there's a case to be made for all three outcomes. Instead, targeting the player markets delivers the value and the man in focus is Dwight McNeil. At 5/1, the appeal is there in backing MCNEIL TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS in the game. CLICK HERE to back Dwight McNeil to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet His work rate off the ball was a big positive from his time at Burnley. Now reunited with Dyche again, we've seen him regularly post figures in defensive metrics across the past couple of months.

One area that has jumped up is fouls. Under previous management, McNeil committed four fouls across 18 Premier League outings. He's had ten in his last six games. Four of those games saw this bet land as a winner, meaning the 5/1 pick has a 66.66% success rate since the 1-0 win over Leeds. That is largely down to Dyche's appointment at the club. McNeil has also had two or more successful tackles in seven of the eight games under Dyche at Everton. He'd only achieved this in five of the 18 prior. However, 2+ tackles remains a 4/7 shot. It's why the value is there in taking fouls instead. That doesn't mean flying in and taking the player out, but small trips or shirt pulls will do - a strict referee appointment in David Coote helps this.

Coote's averaged 23.07 fouls per game in his 14 Premier League contests this season - that's the fourth-highest of any official to have hit double figures in England's top tier. Given that we're expecting him to commit fouls, it's also worth a play on the 13/2 for MCNEIL TO BE SHOWN A CARD with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Dwight McNeil to be shown a card with Sky Bet He's got five on his tally already this season, and three of those have come since the managerial change. It's followed the pattern of the increase in fouls and tackles. Coote's also averaging 3.50 yellows per game, and there's every chance the winger catches his attention at various stages throughout the 90 minutes. With the game a tricky one to call, the best bet can be found in MCNEIL's increased foul count landing him in the book.

