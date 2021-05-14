Premier League betting tips: Everton v Sheffield United best bets and preview

Everton host Sheffield United on Sunday, in need of a victory to keep their European hopes alive. Jake Pearson has previewed the match, providing his best bet and score prediction.

Premier League betting tips: Everton v Sheffield United 1pt Sheffield United or Draw on the double chance market at 21/10 (SportNation) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Everton’s goalless draw away at Aston Villa on Thursday evening put a huge dent in their hopes for a top-four, and even a top-six finish this season, with the Toffees now currently eighth in the Premier League and as big as 8/1 to qualify for the European League next term. Much of Everton’s joy has come away from Goodison Park this season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s men picking up a whopping 17 more points on the road than they have on Merseyside this term, so it was a bit of a surprise that Everton couldn’t muster up much of an effort against the Villans in the week. Having said that, their 1-0 victory over West Ham last weekend was a hard-fought one, a game bereft of any real chances, so perhaps Everton are just running out of steam a little as the finish line closes in.

There is not much to say about Sheffield United that has not already been said; their fall from grace has been cataclysmic to say the least this season, equaling the earliest relegation in Premier League history. The Blades have won just five times this season, once away from home, and lack any clear direction as they hurtle towards the second tier of English football. However, there is hope for Sheffield United in this match, but rather than it coming from their own ability, it comes in the shape of Everton’s poor home record. Everton have been terrible at home As alluded to, Everton have had plenty of problems at Goodison Park this season, picking up an average of just 1.11 points per game. The Toffees have been tremendous on the road but, had their away form replicated their home form, they would currently be sitting level on points with Burnley and Newcastle, demonstrating the extent of their issues on home turf. And while Sheffield United have hardly been proficient on their travels, they did beat Manchester United away earlier in the season, and they could be in line to benefit from the fact that Everton’s season looks to have come to an early and anti-climactic end.

The Toffees are two points behind sixth-placed West Ham with three games remaining, but they also have Tottenham between themselves and a spot in the Europa League, and have an inferior goal difference to both London clubs, making a top-six finish look unlikely; though there is the possibility of a seventh-place finish and entry into the Europa Conference League. How much Everton will actually want that is up for debate though, and with Ancelotti’s limited squad meaning he has been unable to rotate a huge amount this season, it is likely his players will be running on empty as the season draws to a close. Are Everton too short? Everton are around about 2/5 to win this match, meaning the bookmakers think they should win this fixture on over 70% of occasions. Obviously, Sheffield United have endured a terrible season, but for Everton, a side who have won less than 30% of their home games this campaign, to be that short in the betting seems a little off. Everton like to keep things tight, with none of their last eight matches having been decided by more than a goal either way, and that could leave the door open for the Blades. Click here to back Sheffield United or Draw with Sky Bet The long and short of it is, Everton are too short, which means siding with SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN OR DRAW on the double chance market makes the most appeal from a value perspective.

Everton v Sheffield United best bets and score prediction 1pt Sheffield United or Draw on the double chance market at 21/10 (SportNation) Score prediction: Everton 0-0 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct 1100 BST (14/05/21)

