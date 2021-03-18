FA Cup betting tips: Everton v Manchester City best bets and preview

Everton welcome Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday and Tom Carnduff picks out his two best bets for the game.

Everton were one of our outright FA Cup selections. They were 22/1 to lift the trophy at Wembley but we may now have to accept that it won't be happening. A draw with Manchester City is the one that most want to avoid until the very end. Pep Guardiola's side are closing in on another Premier League title, look strong in the Champions League and have a great chance of both domestic cups. They may lose the odd game but that shouldn't apply here. City have another trophy in their sights. It's tough to argue against City's odds-on price for victory here given their current domination. However, they have been conceding in recent weeks and Everton, with talent at the top end of the pitch, can capitalise to worry Guardiola's men.

A player who has been mentioned a lot in Everton previews is RICHARLISON. His odds have shortened in recent weeks but there is 4/1 with a few bookmakers on the forward to net here - a price that looks decent based on previous showings. Head here to back Richarlison to score with Sky Bet Richarlison struck when these two sides last met in the league, and while he didn't know a great deal about it, it's perhaps a sign of his current hot form. That goal was also the start of a four-game scoring run and he netted twice in the last round win over Spurs - that moved him to three FA Cup goals for the campaign. The Toffees forward has also had 12 shots across his last four Premier League games. While he shouldn't hit four total shots here, there is every chance he gets one good effort to strike. City's seemingly impenetrable defence has become shaky and that may be down to the constant changing they see in their back line. Ruben Dias is the only regular starter and the three around him often change on a week-to-week basis. They had stability but have moved away from that - it's a potential invitation for opposition forward's to score. At 4/1, the value is there in taking it to be Richarlison on the scoresheet for the hosts. Even the 7/2 that is available across the board remains an attractive price against a side who conceded to Sky Bet League Two side Cheltenham and Championship outfit Swansea in previous rounds. Foden value to grab an assist

One price I am also surprised with is the 10/3 available with Sky Bet for PHIL FODEN TO HAVE 1+ ASSISTS. The City man has nine assists across all competitions this season including one against Monchengladbach last time out and two in his last Premier League appearance. Head here to back Phil Foden to have 1+ assists with Sky Bet Foden has landed winning assist tips in the past but it is worth checking the starting XI before placing any bets. The same can be said for any City line-up but especially in this competition. It's reassuring that Guardiola has, at least in part due to his squad, gone strong in the FA Cup so far. He's seen seven key passes across his last three Premier League starts but the price doesn't seem to take that into account. We can take the numbers literally and try to work out odds from that but Foden's form is so impressive considering he rarely gets an extended run in the starting XI. City hit three in their last trip to Goodison Park, with the City forward getting the first, but the better value comes in taking FODEN to have an assist in a contest where RICHARLISON could also strike.

Everton v Manchester City best bets and score prediction 1pt Richarlison to score anytime at 4/1 (Unibet)

1pt Phil Foden to have 1+ assists at 10/3 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1610 GMT (18/03/21)