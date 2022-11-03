Since the final few months of last season, there has been an air of optimism around Goodison Park.

The adversity of narrowly avoiding relegation, combined with some new signings and the appointment of Frank Lampard galvanised the Blue half of Merseyside.

Key issues appear to have been addressed over the summer, with their leaky defence patched up by the acquisition of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski at centre back and Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye at the base of midfield.

The Toffees have kept clean sheets in each of their last two league games and welcome a Leicester side that have only conceded once, to champions Manchester City, in their last four games.

Brenden Rodgers' side upturn in results has been built on this improved defence.

His side pick up seven points in their last four games, lifting the Foxes from three points adrift to one.

With the sides above them not in action till Sunday, a victory at Goodison Park could see the visitors move out of the relegation zone.