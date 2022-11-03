Everton welcome Leicester on Saturday evening in the Premier League. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bets.
2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals at evens (General)
0.5pts Anthony Gordon Card at 4/1 (Betvictor)
Since the final few months of last season, there has been an air of optimism around Goodison Park.
The adversity of narrowly avoiding relegation, combined with some new signings and the appointment of Frank Lampard galvanised the Blue half of Merseyside.
Key issues appear to have been addressed over the summer, with their leaky defence patched up by the acquisition of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski at centre back and Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye at the base of midfield.
The Toffees have kept clean sheets in each of their last two league games and welcome a Leicester side that have only conceded once, to champions Manchester City, in their last four games.
Brenden Rodgers' side upturn in results has been built on this improved defence.
His side pick up seven points in their last four games, lifting the Foxes from three points adrift to one.
With the sides above them not in action till Sunday, a victory at Goodison Park could see the visitors move out of the relegation zone.
Last campaign, the Blues conceded an average of 1.7 goals per game, this season, only three teams have conceded fewer than their tally of 12, not conceding a goal in exactly four hours of top flight action.
However, scratch the surface and their appeals to be an element of fortune to Everton’s improved backline.
According to the underlying data, they have shipped an xGA of 23.33, so could have conceded 11 more goals then they actually have.
During their stalemate with Fulham, the Cottagers generated an xG of 2.00 and in Everton’s penultimate game, Crystal Palace racked up an xG of 0.80.
There has been a lack of goals as far as the Toffees are concerned, however, this trend looks unlikely to continue, especially given Saturday’s opposition.
The Foxes games have averaged 3.5 goals with OVER 2.5 GOALS clicking in 69% of their domestic fixtures, so the even money available certainly looks a play.
ANTHONY GORDON has scored thrice in the EPL this season, picking up twice as many bookings, yet the local lad is 3/1 to find the net and 4/1 to be SHOWN A CARD
The same angle is as short as 12/5 elsewhere and with no player in the top flight accumulating more cards than Gordon this campaign, you can understand why the book markers have been so stingy.
Gordon's cynical glut coincides with when Everton rejected several offers for him from Chelsea, maybe it is just a coincidence.
The full blooded nature in which he plays though suggests the ill-discipline is not going to let up anytime soon.
Score prediction: Everton 2-2 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1315 BST (03/11/22)
