Premier League betting tips: Everton v Crystal Palace best bets and preview

To be fair to the Toffees, they did manage to withstand a barrage of Manchester City pressure for 83 minutes in that match, with late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne earning the win for the Citizens, but it still means that when Everton face Crystal Palace on Monday, they will have gone over a month without winning a football match.

Carlo Ancelotti and his Everton side will likely have breathed a sigh of relief when the international break came around, having lost their two previous Premier League matches – against Chelsea and Burnley – as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City.

Everton’s season has certainly been one of ups and downs, the fact that they lost 2-0 to Fulham before beating bitter rivals Liverpool by the same scorline within a six-day period earlier in the year is testament to just that.

It is this sort of inconsistency that has left them on the outside looking in in terms of the race for Europe, starting the weekend five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, though only two points behind sixth-placed Tottenham, and with a game in hand.

Everton are still in with a chance of cementing European football for next season, but they will need to drastically improve their home form if they are to do so.

Away from Goodison Park, Everton have performed incredibly well this season, winning nine of their 14 matches on the road, the fourth best away record in the league, but their home form has been disappointing to say the least.

Everton’s points tally of 17 from their 14 home games this season leaves them with the sixth worst home record in the Premier League, winning just five matches, losing seven, and this is an angle worth exploring in this fixture.

Unlike Everton, Crystal Palace went into the international break with their tails up, having beaten West Brom 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

That ended a run of three games without a win for the Eagles, but a return of four points from matches against Manchester United, Tottenham and West Brom is hardly shabby, particularly considering Palace were without Wilfried Zaha for two of those fixtures.

Zaha should be back to full fitness for this match, and the importance of Palace’s top scorer to the team really cannot be overstated.