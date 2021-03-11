Premier League betting tips: Everton v Burnley best bets and preview

Quick starts have been a feature of Burnley's recent away games though and we could see an early strike in this contest. It makes the timed first goal markets an interesting play in a game where the Toffees should have enough to secure all three points.

Even if results haven't been coming as they would have hoped at Goodison Park, Carlo Ancelotti's side have still been scoring with 18 goals from 13 home games. Burnley on the other hand, have just eight on their record in the away fixtures.

Despite defeat to Chelsea in their last game , Everton remain in the hunt for a European spot while Burnley's focus is on survival. 16 points separate the two sides at this stage of the season and, even with Everton's fairly poor record at home, Burnley's struggles on the road across the whole course of the season means the Toffees will be targeting this one for victory.

Back an early goal

With the market finally catching up on Richarlison's good form, and 2/1 available across the board on the Everton striker grabbing a goal here, the best value can be found in the timed first goal markets, with a goal fancied before the half-hour mark.

Burnley have scored the opening goal in nine Premier League games this season, with the average time of those goals being the 28th minute. For Everton, of their 15 go-ahead goals, the average stands in the 25th minute. We find a fairly similar pattern when we look at the goals conceded numbers.

The first goal against Burnley has averaged in the 24th minute, while Everton see their figure as the 39th minute. In the Clarets' away games, they have conceded the first goal, on average, in the 13th minute, with the Toffees seeing their first home goals averaging in the 20th minute.

While recent weeks have seen goals for and against these two teams in the opening ten minutes of the contest, there is value in holding out for the first goal coming in the period after this, with Sky Bet offering 9/2 on the TIME OF THE FIRST GOAL BEING BETWEEN 10:00 AND 19:59.

Richarlison's recent winner against Southampton came in the 9th minute, just before this range, while there have been goals in the 22nd minute too. Those goals fell outside of this range but I'm willing to meet in the middle for the first selection, with the TIME OF THE FIRST GOAL BEING BETWEEN 20:00 AND 29:59 at 11/2 covering any goals coming just after.

That would have landed in Everton's home draw with Leicester, while the same could be said for the 2-1 win over Arsenal and the 1-0 victory over Chelsea. Backing both of those times creates a 20-minute period for the first goal which covers both teams averages so far this season.