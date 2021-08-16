The visitors took the lead through Martin Odegaard’s volley at the end of the first half, moments after Richarlison had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

Richarlison had another goal ruled out by VAR just before the hour mark, before he drew the Toffees level with a 79th-minute header when Gray’s shot came back off the bar.

Gray then secured Everton’s first victory in nine Premier League outings by sending an effort in off the post in the second minute of additional time (xG: EVE 1.10 - 0.87 ARS).