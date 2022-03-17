Alex Iwobi struck in the 99th minute to give relegation-battling Everton a vital 1-0 win over Newcastle, made all the more dramatic by both a lengthy delay for a pitch invader and Allan's late red card.
The second half was barely five minutes old when the game was stopped after a protester wearing a ‘Stop Oil’ T-shirt tied himself to the goalpost at the Gwladys Street End and was only removed after half-a-dozen people and bolt croppers were deployed.
As the match petered towards a goalless draw, with five minutes of normal time to play Seamus Coleman saw a penalty claim for a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge with Bruno Guimaraes turned down. In the aftermath Allan hacked down Allan Saint-Maximin on the counter-attack with a wild off-the-ground challenge.
Referee Craig Pawson was called to the pitchside monitor and overturned his initial yellow card and sent off the Brazilian, the second successive match an Everton player had been dismissed.
But it was the hosts who responded the better, and in the ninth of 14 additional minutes substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin combined with Iwobi before the drilled home an angled shot to send Goodison wild.
Everton are now three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone having played two games fewer than Burnley, who are immediatley below them and occupy the final relegation place, and Leeds who are a point and a place above them.