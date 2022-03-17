The second half was barely five minutes old when the game was stopped after a protester wearing a ‘Stop Oil’ T-shirt tied himself to the goalpost at the Gwladys Street End and was only removed after half-a-dozen people and bolt croppers were deployed.

As the match petered towards a goalless draw, with five minutes of normal time to play Seamus Coleman saw a penalty claim for a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge with Bruno Guimaraes turned down. In the aftermath Allan hacked down Allan Saint-Maximin on the counter-attack with a wild off-the-ground challenge.

Referee Craig Pawson was called to the pitchside monitor and overturned his initial yellow card and sent off the Brazilian, the second successive match an Everton player had been dismissed.