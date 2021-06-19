Euro 2020 round-up: Portugal 2-4 Germany; Hungary 1-1 France

An inspired Germany fought back from a goal down to beat Portugal 4-2 and move within touching distance of the Euro 2020 knockout stage.

Joachim Low's side went into the game under pressure having lost their opening match in the 'group of death' to world champions France, and despite an impressive start fell behind when Cristiano Ronaldo finished a swift Portuguese counter attack in the 15th minute. But they roared back, with late first-half own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro providing a well-deserved lead.

Kai Havertz, at the centre of the opening two goals, struck in the 51st minute before Robin Gosens headed in at the back post on the hour mark to effectively seal all three points. Diogo Jota quickly replied though to make it a nervy ending, as Renato Sanches rattled the post for Portugal too. Ultimately Germany closed out victory to join Portugal on three points and move into a strong position ahead of their final fixture against Group F weak links Hungary. Portugal now face the prospect of having to get something from their last game against world champions France to give themselves a chance of qualification.

Hungary 1-1 France Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half equaliser for France to prevent Hungary pulling off a seismic shock over the Euro 2020 favourites in Budapest. After a first half dominated by the world champions, Hungary full-back Attila Fiola broke away in stoppage time to fire the home side ahead and send the capacity 60,000-strong crowd at the Puskas Arena into pandemonium. Despite their first-half domination, France struggled to carve out clear-cut chances after the break, and needed some quick thinking from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to break the Hungarian rearguard in the 66th minute. His long kick caused chaos, with Kylian Mbappe's deflected cross ultimately falling to Griezemann, who lashed in from 10 yards.

🇭🇺👏 Incredible scenes in Budapest as Hungary hang on for a heroic point against France.



😯 The world champions failed to turn their opportunities into more goals and the result ends their run of five wins, which included 10 goals & five clean sheets.#HUNFRA #HUN #Euro2020 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) June 19, 2021

The hosts then held firm to pick up their first point of the tournament, with French appeals for a penalty in injury time after Presnel Kimpembe went down in the area falling on deaf ears. France move on to four after two games, likely already enough to clinch their place in the knockout stage. Hungary meet Germany in their final Group F game, where a surprise victory would in all probability be enough to book them a shock spot in the last 16.