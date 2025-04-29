Europa League tips: Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt best bets, preview and BuildABet

It is hard to avoid being dramatic when talking about Tottenham but their season really does hinge on the Europa League. That said, European silverware probably won’t salvage Ange Postecoglou’s job. Upon reflection, his tenure probably peaked too early. Spurs topped the Premier League table after 10 games last season and were genuinely in some title conversations. Excluding that stint, Spurs record reads W23 D8 L31 domestically and this term they have been nothing short of atrocious. Fun for the neutral, but exhausting for Tottenham fans.

Everyone is well aware of Spurs' shortcomings. Although they are a joy to watch in the fleeting moments it clicks, their one dimensional approach is picked apart too often. And yet, they are three games away from Champions League football next season. Madness. Bodo/Glimt stand in there way of reaching a European final. A fascinating club from a Norwegian Town in the arctic circle with a population just under 43,000 who play at an 8,000 seater stadium with an artificial pitch. Underestimate them at your peril. They have already beaten Porto, Besiktas, Olympiakos and Lazio on home soil in this competition and have experience getting one over Postecoglou. Bodo/Glimt beat Postecoglou’s Celtic 5-1 on aggregate in the Europe Conference play-off tie in the 2021/22 season. At the prices available, I cannot help but feel they have been underestimated on Thursday.

Although the 9/1 for Bodo/Glimt to win is really tempting, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks the more sensible play. Spurs have only kept clean sheets in 12 of their 53 games in all competitions this season.

Dejan Kulusevski should also return to the front three at the expense of Brennan Johnson. Heung-min Son remains a doubt. The visitors are without suspended trio Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen. The former two have started all 14 of their side's games in this competition this term. Odin Bjortuft is a doubt after he was forced off with an injury in their win over KFUM on Sunday.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Tel Bodo/Glimt: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Fet, Auklend, Saltnes; Blomberg, Hauge, Hogh