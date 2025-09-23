Europa League tips: Rangers vs Genk best bets, predictions and preview

Such is the nature of our bias towards the British leagues that we often forget there are crisis clubs on the continent too.

With Rangers starting in appalling fashion under Russell Martin, a side sat 11th in the Scottish Premiership table with no wins after five, you'd imagine any opposition will fancy their chances of success against the Glasgow outfit.

Enter: Genk. A side who topped the Belgian regular season last time out but failed to convert that into success in the second part of the campaign (the Champions' play-offs).

After eight games of the current season, they are 14th of 16 - two wins on their tally from a possible eight. It's a meeting of two sides who hit the 'crisis club' criteria if we're applying the often short-term view utilised across football.

Rangers have hardly been able to capitalise on any 'confidence' gained from the recent 0-0 draw with Celtic - frankly one of the worst games between the pair there's been in a very long time. A 2-0 defeat to Hearts followed a couple of weeks later.