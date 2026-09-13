Europa League tips: Outright predictions, best bets and preview for 2026/27

Football betting tips: Europa League 2pts Benfica to win the Europa League at 18/1 (bet365) 4pts Benfica to reach the final at 10/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Rennes to win the Europa League at 40/1 (Paddy Power 1/2 odds 1-2) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Joe Townsend While there has been a dearth of recent English success in the Champions League, with only one title in the past five seasons, UEFA's second and third-tier competitions have become increasingly happy hunting grounds. England has provided the winner of the Europa League in each of the last two campaigns, and three of the four finalists. Three of the last four clubs to lift the Conference League - which has only had five editions - have also been from the Premier League. It makes a lot of sense given the increasingly competitive nature of the division, meaning teams struggle to maintain a domestic and European title challenge at the highest level, but are simply too powerful in UEFA's remaining competitions. This year could be different, though - at least in the Europa League.

Europa League winner odds (via Sky Bet) Each Way: 1/2 Odds, 2 Places Juventus - 7/1

AC Milan - 7/1

Leverkusen - 7/1

Bournemouth - 9/1

Crystal Palace - 12/1

Real Sociedad - 14/1

Marseille - 14/1

Celta Vigo - 14/1

Benfica - 16/1

Hoffenheim - 16/1

Lyon - 18/1

Sunderland - 18/1

28/1 bar

There is no established English club in the competition, with Bournemouth, Sunderland and Crystal Palace all appearing for the first time. Had Palace kept hold of manager Oliver Glasner and not once again lost key players, then as Conference League winners they may have been well placed to have a deep run. They might well do under Pierre Sage, but there remain far too many questions, as their do for Bournemouth under Marco Rose. Sunderland, meanwhile, are in only their second top-flight campaign after an eight-season absence, so their priority will be safety. As well as writing-off the Premier League teams, Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan should be ignored as 7/1 joint-favourites, priced this way on history rather than reality. Serie A is at its lowest ebb in a generation and yet neither was able to finish in the top four last season, pipped by ambitious, progressive Cesc Fabregas-coached Como in just their second top-flight campaign since 2003. Bayer Leverkusen sit alongside them with some firms despite struggling post-Xabi Alonso, whose 2025 exit also saw many players crucial to their success sold. A fair bit further down the betting a club stick out as being most underrated by the market at a top price of 18/1.

Benfica the bet Marco Silva reportedly halved his wages by rejecting a new contract worth £8m a year to leave Fulham for BENFICA. He has spoken about returning to the Portuguese capital to fight for titles in all competitions and that will include trying TO WIN THE EUROPA LEAGUE. Silva succeeded Jose Mourinho, who returned for a second spell as Real Madrid manager in the summer, and was left plenty to work with.

Benfica may have finished third in the Premeira Liga last term, with draws ultimately their downfall, but they went the entire season without losing and are now unbeaten in the top flight since January 2025, a staggering run of 55 matches. Mourinho was brought in following Benfica's disastrous start to the Champions League group phase and oversaw their eventual qualification for the play-off round via one of the most dramatic moments in the tournament's history as goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin's scored in stoppage-time to clinch a 4-2 win over Real Madrid and knock Marseille out on goal difference. They were then narrowly beaten by the same Madrid side over two legs, but it showed the progress made having lost at home to Azerbaijani minnows Qarabag in September. Silva has been well backed this summer, making the customary several sales for a club outside Europe's biggest leagues, but spending close to €100m and adding several impressive loan signings to tweak the team closer to his image; convincing Joao Palhinha to turn down Premier League clubs and join permanently and offering Jhon Duran the opportunity to relaunch a faltering career are two of the most eye-catching. He has made a superb start, seeking to solve their draw habit by implementing a more attacking style of play.

Marco Silva has Benfica scoring for fun

Benfica have already scored 21 times in six league games (3.5 per game) a huge increase from the 2.17 of last term. It has carried over into all competitions, with them averaging 3.33 per game across all of their 12 matches. Crucially this hasn't been at the expense of defensive solidity, with Silva's side allowing just 0.58 xGA per game in the league, the least in the division. They start the league phase with a trip to Ruben Amorim's Milan but their remaining schedule is highly favourable as they face Celtic (H), Omonia Nicosia (A), Lech Poznan (H), Viktoria Plzen (A), OFI Crete (H) and Dutch duo NEC (A) and AZ (H). An impressive performance in Italy could see their price cut markedly, while a poor one won't harm their chances of LIFTING THE TROPHY in the long run. Only bet365 are offering them at 18s in that market, with 16/1 the general quote. Multiple firms have BENFICA TO REACH THE FINAL at 10/1 so that is advised as a separate market rather than taking each-way terms. It also gives us the chance to weight our stake more heavily on the latter.

Roll the dice with Rennes Jake Osgathorpe Joe has already highlighted why we should look to swerve the two Italian giants, Leverkusen and the English contingent in the outright, and I'd say the same about the Spanish duo of Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo. Both have started the season in poor fashion, though the latter did reach the quarter-finals in last season's competition, and look way too short in the market at 14/1. I agree with Joe and think Benfica are the best value on the board at this stage, but the French challenge is of interest to me. Marseille, Lyon and RENNES are the entrants, priced at 16/1, 20/1 and 40/1 respectively, and I am staggered as to why Rennes are so far behind their fellow Ligue 1 sides. Both Marseille and Lyon were hit with sanctions by the DNCG - French football's financial watchdog - for posting record losses in recent years, meaning a tight management of wage bills, inability to bring in a host of players and being in dire need to sell their most valuable assets to balance the books.

Marseille have an uphill battle this season

Marseille have seen key nine players moved on including Quinten Timber (to Palace), Leonardo Balerdi (Roma), Facundo Medina (Leverkusen), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Deportivo La Coruna), Hamed Traore (Genoa) and Mason Greenwood (Fenerbache), while their off-field issues meant they couldn't bring anyone in - not a single signing. Lyon saw exciting talents Afonso Moreira (Leverkusen) and Malick Fofana (Sunderland) depart, as well as some elder statesman, and OL had the biggest kick in the teeth by getting knocked out of Champions League qualifying at the final hurdle. Had they made the UCL proper they may have avoided such strict financial rules being imposed on them. Either way both teams have weaker starting XIs, thinner squads and the high likelihood of needing to sell again in January. Marseille have lost three of four to start the season while Lyon have two wins from four against a very kind schedule, so I can't be having either.

Rennes striker Estebam Lepaul has started the season well