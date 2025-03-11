Europa League tips: Manchester United vs Real Sociedad best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 24/1 Aihen Munoz to be carded

Patrick Dorgu to be carded

Takefusa Kubo 2+ fouls won Click here to back with Sky Bet

It's all square at the halfway stage of Manchester United’s Europa League last 16 clash with Real Sociedad. Ruben Amorim’s side could have perhaps taken a lead back to Old Trafford as his side spurned some chances in the first half, most noticeably Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee had attempts cleared off the line before the latter eventually put the visitors ahead. In fairness, United were in control until VAR adjudged Fernandes to have handled the ball from a corner. Mikel Oyarzabal converted from the spot in the 70th minute and his side could then have nicked it late on.

'He's not the bravest in the world'



The panel take a look into Sociedad's penalty and Bruno Fernandes's part to play in it 😯



📺 Watch the Europa League Highlights show on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/xjU8IlrA17 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 6, 2025

The Red Devils have since drawn with Arsenal by the same scoreline to keep the dotted line at arm's length in the Premier League. Their home form under Amorim is a concern ahead of this clash - since Amorim took charge his side have only won six times on their own patch (W6 D1 L6). Sociedad lost 1-0 in San Sebastian to Sevilla on Sunday, failing seven points off the top six pace in La Liga. The visitors are the outsiders to progress here at 7/4 with Sky Bet in what looks a tricky fixture to call.

What are the best bets?

Betting wise, the first leg didn’t quite pan out the way I'd hoped. I had high hopes for referee Ivan Kruzliak and his card-wielding capabilities, piling into cards both yellow and red but the referee didn’t get the memo. Undeterred, it is a rinse-and-repeat job of last weekend's bets because it is another favourable appointment and crucially, I foolishly still believe the bets to be value. Benoit Bastien has the whistle on Thursday, a referee who averages 4.2 cards per game in this competition. AIHEN MUNOZ was 11/2 TO BE CARDED last time and can be backed in the same market at a slightly shorter 5/1 due to the playing away from home tax. CLICK HERE to back Aihen Munoz to be carded with Sky Bet Annoyingly, there were only two cards in the reverse and Sociedad’s left-back didn’t get one of them. Munoz remains value to be booked though. He has picked up six cards in European competitions across 24 appearances, including a yellow and a red this term.

PATRICK DORGU was also touted at 10/3 TO BE CARDED last Thursday, he is still that price with some firms but bet365 have quoted 9/2 at Old Trafford. CLICK HERE to back Patrick Dorgu to be carded with Sky Bet Dorgu completed one tackle and two fouls against Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo and it should be another intriguing duel.

The defender has made five appearances for the Red Devils, picking up two cards and averaging just under two fouls per game. At 25/1, backing the pair in a CARD DOUBLE is also worth a tout. CLICK HERE to back Munoz and Dorgu to be carded with Sky Bet

Team news

Predicted line-ups Manchester United: Onana; De Ligt, Lindelof, Mazraoui; Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu; Garnacho, Hojlund, Zirkzee. Real Sociedad: Remiro; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Munoz; Turrientes, Zubimendi, Mendez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Match facts There have only been nine goals scored in seven European meetings between Man Utd and Real Sociedad, with four of those coming in the same game by the Red Devils in a 4-0 win in February 2021.

Three of Real Sociedad’s four away European games in England have come at Old Trafford against Man Utd (W1 D1 L1), with their other a 6-0 loss at Liverpool in November 1975.

Manchester United’s only home defeat across their last 28 UEFA Europa League matches at Old Trafford (W21 D6) was against Real Sociedad in September 2022. In the knockout stages, they are unbeaten in 15 (W10 D5) since losing 3-2 to Marcelo Bielsa’s Athletic Club in March 2012.

Real Sociedad won their last away game in major European competition, beating FC Midtjylland 2-1 in this season’s play-off round. The Spanish side, however, have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six away games, conceding 10 goals.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal in the first leg against Man Utd made him Real Sociedad’s all-time leading scorer in major European competition, overtaking Jesús María Satrústegui and Darko Kovacevic who both scored 10.