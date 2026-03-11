Europa League tips: Lille vs Aston Villa predictions, best bets and preview

A trip to northern France for the opening leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Lille provides much-needed respite for Aston Villa.

Two wins in 11 Premier League matches, as well as an FA Cup exit to Newcastle, has put their hopes of a top-five finish in serious doubt.

There are good reasons. Throughout the season Unai Emery has been at pains to rule his team out of the title race, saying they lack the squad depth to challenge not only for top spot, but potentially even a Champions League place.

First choice central midfield trio Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Youri Tielemans are all missing and Villa have unsurprisingly struggled as a result.

Now fourth in the table with nine games to play having been overtaken by a resurgent Manchester United, and with the far better resourced Chelsea and Liverpool just three points behind, their best route to a return to Europe's top table may in fact be through winning its second-tier competition.