Europa League tips: Celtic vs Besiktas predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Europa League 2.5pts Besiktas double chance and both teams to score at evens (General) 1pt Colby Donovan to be carded at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Leandro Trossard to be carded at 15/2 (William Hill) 0.5pt Donovan and Trossard card double at 25/1 (William Hill) 1pt A red card in the match at 7/2 (General) 0.5pt Both teams to have a red card at 45/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Thursday TV: TNT Sports 3 Live odds, form and stats

“Absolutely.” That was the answer Martin O’Neill gave when asked if he was satisfied Celtic are in a good place to kick on and deliver results. The slightly spikey interview followed his side's 2-0 defeat at Falkirk on Sunday as the Bhoys lost their sixth game across their last 10 in all competitions (W3 D1). Even if he’s reluctant to admit it, pressure is mounting for O’Neill, which isn’t helped by their poor form in the Europa League. Celtic have lost all three of their games and have a goal-difference of -6 as they are one of only four teams of 36 in the competition yet to pick up a point. It’s only because of Ararat Armenia’s worse goal difference that Thursday’s hosts aren’t bottom of the table.

'It's a long season ahead. And this time last year we were in a worse position'



Celtic boss Martin O'Neill after his side lost 2-0 to Falkirk.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/yS0NrH7b79 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) November 1, 2026

They host BESIKTAS here. The Turkish side are unbeaten on the continent, scoring nine goals across the wins against Marseille, Hoffenheim and the draw with Crystal Palace. At odds-against, backing the visitors to win appeals but I am going to err on the side of caution and back the away side WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE alongside BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at even money. The latter has clicked in all of these sides' combined six European games this season. Sascha Stegemann is the referee on Thursday which is good for card backers as he dishes out a lot of them. In six games this season, the German whistleblower has flashed 21 yellows and two red cards, including 9 yellows in a Europa Conference League game. Stegemann has taken charge of 11 games in the Europa League and averaged 6.6 cards a match (69Y and 4R), hitting double figures on four occasions. Although he appeared to have relaxed a little last season, awarding 3-3-4 cards, I cannot resist a look at the card market.

At 3/1 TO BE CARDED, COLBY DONOVAN’s price with Sky Bet appeals. In the Scottish Premiership, he’s picked up twice as many bookings as any of his team mates (4) and has one in three on the continent. The 20-year-old full back has only made 37 appearances for Celtic but with a cards per 90 average of 0.31, this is a price worth taking. Plus, he’s expected to be marshalling LEANDRO TROSSARD, which only sweetens the deal. The former Arsenal winger has drawn five fouls in two Europa League appearances this season with three opposition right backs picking up bookings across his 11 appearances in all competitions. Trossard gives as good as he gets though and has three cards to his name. One was for a foul and two were for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ with both himself and his opposite number picking up a card each in the same game on one occasion. So, at 15/2 Trossard’s price TO BE CARDED is worth a tout as is the 25s available for the CARD DOUBLE.

Besiktas' Leandro Trossard in Europa League action

At 7/2 and 45s, both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD also appeal. Celtic are yet to have a man sent off this season, or even be involved in a game with a dismissal, but hopefully the increasingly frustrated home crowd plays their part. Besiktas’ fixtures have seen a lot of reds. There was one in half of their six Europa League qualification games and a total of six of their 19 games in all competitions have seen one, including against Palace recently.