Europa League tips: Bournemouth vs Milan predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Europa League 1.5pts Over 3.5 goals at 15/8 (General) 1pt Lewis Cook to be carded at 9/2 (bet365) 1pt Ryan Christie to be carded at 7/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Thursday TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

Bournemouth have fared much better in the Europa League then they have in the Premier League so far this season. Domestically it took them until last Sunday (MD7) to get their first win as they beat 10 man Sunderland 2-0. Prior to that they had drawn three and lost three, dropping eight points from winning positions, including conceding four goals in the final 10 minutes of their opening three league fixtures. Sunday’s win and clean sheet is a step in the right direction and although Kevin Danso’s red card in the 17th minute gave the Cherries a man advantage, they were utterly dominant. Marco Rose’s side racked up 4.23 xG to Sunderland’s 0.07 meaning they have won their last two games by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 and generated 7.07 xG to their opponents 0.42 against the Black Cats and SK Sturm.

Bournemouth manager Marco Rose

The 3-0 win in the latter came in this competition as Bournemouth made it two wins in as many games following on from their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in mid-September. This form will stand them in good stead against Milan on Thursday in what promises to be one of the biggest nights in the clubs history against the seven time European champions. The Rossoneri head to the South Coast in good form. They have won three of their last four games in all competitions, which includes the 4-0 win at Salzburg in this competition. Ruben Amorim’s side are on three points in the Europa League table and with only one defeat all campaign (W5 D3), they’ll provide a tough test for the English outfit. While cases can be made for both clubs in the 1x2, GOALS is probably the best way in with OVER 3.5 priced at 15/8. Bournemouth have netted in all bar one of their home games this season, scoring multiple times in four of the six matches, and Milan have scored in each of their away trips, netting two or more in three of their five on the road.

Leaning into the occasion, I also think LEWIS COOK’s price TO BE SHOWN A CARD is too big. Filling in for the injured Alex Scott, Cook is expected to start alongside Tyler Adams in the middle of the park. He’s picked up two cards in 262 Premier League minutes this season and has a career cards per 90 average of 0.22, making this price just under a point too big. RYAN CHRISTIE could also get the nod in the middle of the park. He has two cards in his last two league appearances but hasn’t started on the continent this campaign. With a cards per 90 average of 0.54 across his last three seasons, his price of 7/2 TO BE CARDED is worth a tout as well. There’s a chance they both play but without the luxury of team news I rather just tip them both, besides backing with bet365 means if one of them is left out of the XI the bet is void.