Europa League tips: Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham best bets, preview and BuildABet

Tottenham are 90 minutes away from a European final. Yes, the team currently 16th in the Premier League. Should they make it, Ange 'I always win a trophy in my second season, mate' Postecoglou would be one win away from making a lot of people and doubters look stupid.

And, Spurs would be one win away from silverware, finally adding something to their dusty trophy cabinet. Also, and perhaps more importantly in this day and age, they are just 180 (or 240) minutes away from qualifying for the Champions League. All they have to do get to the showpiece do is go to Norway, take on a team called Bodo/Glimt, and avoid defeat by two goals. Easy right? Wrong. Write off Bodo/Glimt at your peril. The Norwegian side, while comfortably out-played in the first leg, scored a late goal to keep themselves in the tie and give them hope ahead of the second leg in their comfort zone. That being the arctic circle, on a plastic pitch. This tie is not over.

Bodo/Glimt's stadium Aspmyra Stadion in Norway

What are the best bets? At the prices on offer, we simply have to back hosts BODO/GLIMT TO WIN the second leg. CLICK HERE to back Bodo/Glimt to win in 90 with Sky Bet We are getting 7/4 about an excellent home team who need to win, against a poor travelling team who can afford to lose and go through. The Norwegian side have won six of their seven home games in the Europa League this season, scoring the most home goals in the competition.

They have already seen off good sides at the Aspmyra Stadion, beating Porto (3-2), Besiktas (2-1), FC Twente (3-2), Olympiakos (3-0) and Lazio (2-0), so there's no reason they can't beat this fragile Spurs team. Across their home Europa League matches, their underlying process has been excellent, averaging 2.34 xGF and 1.35 xGA per game. More of the same on Thursday would see them in with a great chance of winning on the night. The pitch could be a huge advantage too, playing on astro turf. That really has caught Europe's top sides out, and we only have to look closer to home to see how much Spurs struggled when playing on a plastic pitch this season.

Tottenham struggled in similar surroundings against National League side Tamworth

Think back to the FA Cup third round, when they travelled to National League Tamworth who play on astro, and they drew 0-0 and needed extra time to get past the fifth-tier side. Finally, Bodo/Glimt are back to a full complement having missed three key players for the first leg through suspension, so there really is a lot to like about the underdogs. That's before we factor in that Spurs have won just six of their last 23 away matches in all competitions, losing 14. They aren't great travellers. Given that I like Bodo to win on the night, and given this is Spurs we are talking about, I simply have to back BODO/GLIMT TO QUALIFY too at 8/1. If Bodo get in front on the night, we could see Spurs crumble in an uncomfortable atmosphere, under huge pressure.

The Norwegian's would have to win by two clear goals to force extra time or three goals to win it, but I certainly think that's possible. Their last two home UEL games have seen them win 3-0 and 2-0, the latter against a good Serie A team Lazio, where they won the xG battle 3.02-0.38, being absolutely dominant. We can get 9/2 about Bodo -1 handicap, but given we are already backing them to win the game, I'll take smaller stakes and swing bigger, backing them to qualify. If they get it to extra time or penalties, you have to fancy the hosts given the home field advantage and the fact that they came through a penalty shoot-out in Rome in the last round.

Dejan Kulusevski should come in for Maddison, and will be in midfield alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and either Yves Bissouma or Pape Matar Sarr. At the back, Postecoglou is expected to field his favoured back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie. As for Bodo/Glimt, Daniel Bassi is likely out but all of Hakon Evjen, Andreas Helmersen and captain Patrick Berg are all back after suspension. Berg and Evjen should come straight into the XI.

Predicted line-ups Bodo/Glimt: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjork; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Maatta, Hogh, Blomberg Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Tel