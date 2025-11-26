Europa League tips: Aston Villa vs Young Boys best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Europa League 2pts Both Teams To Score at 19/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Thursday TV: TNT Sports 2 Live odds, form and stats

Aston Villa's poor start to the season remained just that. Having failed to win any of their opening five Premier League games, Unai Emery's side secured victory in six of the seven which followed. In this competition, it's three wins from four and a current spot in the top eight. A visit from Young Boys, as the odds suggest, should end with another three points. The visitors sit second in the Swiss Super League table after 14 games but they trail leaders Thun by six points already. They are, at least, a strong attacking unit. They should have enough to test a Villa outfit which has kept three clean sheets from four in this competition. The numbers provide some interesting insight into the outsiders.

Young Boys' attack has had little issue in creating attacks

Young Boys sit second to Nottingham Forest for expected goals (xG) created in the Europa League (8.71) - it's seen them scoring at least once in three of four outings. Therefore, I like the look of the 19/20 best price on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. We can hold confidence in Villa finding the net given how favoured they are in the results market but they take on a Young Boys side who are the top scorers in Switzerland's top tier (30 in 14 games). They rank 11th in the Europa League for shots and 16th for shots on target. Villa may boast a strong defence in this competition but then they've come up against lower-ranked attacks so far.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa have won three of four in this competition

All four rank 17th or lower for xG. Bologna may have conceded early but they posted 17 shots and seven on target despite not scoring. Maccabi Tel Aviv are a weak unit but created over 1.00 expected goals. Young Boys aren't actually prolific in the shots market in domestic action but they do have more fortune with taking the lead in those games. In Europe, against opponents of this calibre, the game state is likely to be different. It's also the fact that Villa have been allowing their European opponents opportunities. A total of 4.64 expected goals against (xGA) underlines this. Game state is more of a factor in results betting when trying to provide context to these sort of figures but for BTTS, it's more than encouraging enough. At the prices available across the board, it's an appealing bet.