Europa League tips: Aston Villa vs Bologna best bets, predictions and preview

What has happened to Aston Villa? Five games into the Premier League season and they are one of just two sides yet to win. No team has scored fewer than their one goal, they've created the lowest xG in the division (3.9), second fewest ‘big chances’ (6) and have conceded the second highest xGA (8.4). Their first and only goal of the campaign came at the Stadium of Light last weekend, it was a deflected shot from range against the 10 men of Sunderland. Unai Emery’s side went on to draw the game. The Spanish supremo is a bit of a dab hand when it comes to the Europa League but I am not sure how much stock you can put into this after the start his side have made to the campaign.

Bologna head to Villa Park on Thursday. The Coppa Italia holders have finished in the top half of Serie A across the previous three campaigns. Last season, Bologna only lost eight times in the league and although they have made a mixed start to this season (W2 L2) they will fancy their chances. The clubs actually squared-off in the Champions League last season. Villa won the game 2-0 and finished in the top eight. Bologna didn’t make it out of the league phase. In terms of the betting, cards appeal because of the referee appointment. Jesus Gil Manzano has the whistle here. He has dished out 99 bookings across 26 Champions League appearances. In the league phase last season, he gave out 11 cards in two games, six of which came in Aston Villa’s stalemate with Juventus. He hasn't taken charge of many UEL games in recent seasons, but dished out four cards in his sole fixture last term. At 17/5 MATTY CASH’s price TO BE CARDED is the standout.

Cash has picked up two cards in the top flight already this season. He got seven last campaign and eight the season before. It is also worth noting opponents' right-backs have been booked in half of Bologna’s games this season. Against Genoa, their right-back, right sided centre-back and right sided holding midfielder were all carded. Milan’s ride sided centre-back and right wing-back were both carded and all of Como’s right sided players, apart from their right-back, were carded (RM, RCM, RCB). It probably has something to do with Nicolo Cambiaghi, Bologna’s left winger. He’s played the majority of games this term and has drawn 4.8 fouls per game.