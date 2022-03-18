David Moyes's West Ham face Lyon in the quarter finals of the Europa League, while Rangers take on Portuguese side Braga.

The Hammers beat record six-time winners Sevilla 2-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 to reach their first European quarter-final since 1981. David Moyes’ side will have home advantage in the first leg on April 7, with the return to be played in France on April 14.

Quarter-final draw RB Leipzig v Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

West Ham v Lyon

Braga v Rangers First and second legs will be played on April 7 and April 14 respectively.

David Moyes' side have a tough task in the last eight according to the Infogol model

Rangers were paired with Braga after beating Red Star Belgrade 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16. The Glasgow giants will travel to Portugal on April 7, with the second leg to be played at Ibrox a week later. RB Leipzig will play Atalanta and Eintracht Frankfurt will meet Barcelona in the other two quarter-finals.

Semi-final draw RB Leipzig or Atalanta vs Braga or Rangers

West Ham or Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona First and second legs will be played on April 28 and May 5 respectively.

West Ham and Rangers also avoided each other in the semi-final draw. The Hammers will meet Frankfurt or Barcelona if they make the last four, with Rangers possibly going up against RB Leipzig or Atalanta.