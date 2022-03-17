Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko was the extra-time hero for West Ham as his goal secured a 2-0 win over Sevilla to secure a 2-1 aggregate win in their Europa League last-16 tie.

The Hammers, debutants in the knockout stage of the Europa League, stunned one of the tournament favourites and six-time winners at a raucous London Stadium. Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Tomas Soucek headed West Ham level in the first half. And on a genuine European glory night, reminiscent of Upton Park in its heyday, Yarmolenko came off the bench to fire the Hammers to a 2-1 aggregate victory and into a historic quarter-final.

West Ham 2-0 Sevilla

‣ xG: 2.72 - 0.99

West Ham, who looked comfortable at this level throughout the group stage, went straight on the offensive and Pablo Fornals saw an early volley blocked. Sevilla threatened when Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial’s effort was blocked and Jesus Navas hooked the loose ball onto the roof of the net. The Spanish side should have taken the lead in the 26th minute but Youssef En-Nesyri was denied by a superb point-blank save from Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola. West Ham came agonisingly close moments later when Said Benrahma fed Michail Antonio in the area. The striker, who passed a late fitness test after going off injured against Aston Villa on Sunday, saw his shot deflected by Jules Kounde and pushed out by keeper Yassine Bounou. Soucek slid in to bury the rebound but he was just beaten to the ball by defender Nemanja Gudelj, who touched it clear. But the Czech midfielder did strike six minutes before half-time to level the tie with a towering header at the far post from Antonio’s cross.

