West Ham will face Sevilla and Rangers will face Red Star Belgrade in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Leicester take on Rennes in the Europa Conference League.

The Irons won Group H and so were among the seeded teams for Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland. The first leg is set for March 10 in Seville, which will host the Europa League final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, with the return tie in London on March 17. Sevilla have won the competition six times and came through their knockout play-off tie against Dinamo Zagreb with a 3-2 aggregate win, despite losing 1-0 in Croatia on Thursday night.

Percentage chance of progressing to Europa League quarter final, according to Infogol

Rangers’ reward for knocking out Borussia Dortmund is a last-16 tie against Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men saw off competition favourites Dortmund with a 6-4 aggregate victory, drawing the second leg 2-2 after a memorable 4-2 win in Germany. The first leg against the Serbians, who were one of the seeds after finishing top of Group F, will be played at Ibrox on March 10, with the return a week later. Elsewhere in the draw, Barcelona, who beat Napoli in the play-offs, take on Turkish side Galatasaray.

UEFA Europa League last 16 ties in full Rangers v Red Star Belgrade

Braga v Monaco

Porto v Lyon

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla v West Ham Utd

Barcelona v Galatasaray

RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig face Spartak Moscow, who will have to play their home tie at a neutral venue following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Braga play French club Monaco, Porto take on Lyon, Atalanta meet German side Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis are against Eintracht Frankfurt. Foxes face tricky test in France Leicester will play French club Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League. The Foxes, who failed to progress from the group stage of the Europa League, came through 7-2 on aggregate in their play-off against Danish side Randers. The first leg of the tie will be played on March 10 at the King Power Stadium, with the return in France a week later. The inaugural final of the competition will take place in Tirana, Albania on May 25.