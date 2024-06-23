Euro 2024 Group Stage permutations: Who needs what ahead of matchday three

*All information and content from UEFA website

Group A

Scotland manager Steve Clarke

Germany | 6pts | +6 GD Switzerland | 4pts | +2 GD Scotland | 1pt | -4 GD Hungary | 0pts | -4 GD Final matches June 23rd: Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, 20:00)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 20:00) Germany are through to the round of 16 and confirmed in the top two. They will win the group if they avoid defeat against Switzerland. Switzerland will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat against Germany or Scotland fail to beat Hungary. If Switzerland lose and Scotland win they will be split on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then European Qualifiers rankings. Switzerland will win the group if they beat Germany. Scotland will be through to the round of 16 in second place if they beat Hungary and Switzerland lose to Germany, provided Scotland finish ahead of Switzerland in the criteria described above. Scotland will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose. Hungary cannot finish in the top two and will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they do not beat Scotland.

Group B

Croatia have to win to qualify

Spain | 6pts | +4 GD Italy | 3pts | +0 GD Albania | 1pt | -1 GD Croatia | 1pt | -3 GD Final matches June 24th: Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, 20:00)

Albania vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 20:00) Spain are through to the round of 16 as group winners. Italy will be through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they avoid defeat against Croatia. Italy will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Albania beat Spain. Albania will be through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they beat Spain and Croatia beat Italy providing Albania finish ahead of Croatia on overall goal difference or then overall goals scored, or then disciplinary points or then European Qualifiers rankings. Albania will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose, or if they draw and Croatia beat Italy. Croatia will be through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they beat Italy and Albania do not beat Spain (if Albania also win, Croatia and Albania will be split for second and third place by the above criteria). Croatia will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose, or if they draw and Albania avoid defeat.

Group C

England need a result to secure a top two spot

England | 4pts | +1 GD Denmark | 2pts | +0 GD Slovenia | 2pts | +0 GD Serbia | 1pt | -1 GD Final matches June 25th: England vs Slovenia (Cologne, 20:00)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, 20:00) England will be through to the round of 16 if they avoid defeat against Slovenia or Denmark do not beat Serbia. England will win the group if they beat Slovenia or England draw and Denmark do not win. If England draw and Denmark win they will be split for first and second place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then European Qualifiers rankings. England cannot finish lower than third. Denmark will be through to the round of 16 if they beat Serbia. If Denmark and Slovenia both draw, they will be split for second and third place by the criteria described above, similarly first and second place if Denmark and Slovenia both win (or Denmark and England, if Denmark win and England draw), or third and fourth place if Denmark and Slovenia both lose. Denmark will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Slovenia avoid defeat. Slovenia will be through to the round of 16 if they beat England. Slovenia will win the group if they win and Denmark do not. If Slovenia and Denmark both win, they will be split for first and second place by the criteria described above, similarly second and third place if they both draw, or third and fourth place if they both lose, or Slovenia and Serbia for third or fourth place if Slovenia lose and Serbia draw. Serbia will be through to the round of 16 if they beat Denmark and Slovenia do not beat England (if Serbia and Slovenia win, Serbia will be third behind England on head-to-head record). If Serbia draw and Slovenia lose they will be split for third and fourth place by the criteria described above. Serbia will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose, or if they draw and Slovenia avoid defeat.

Group D

France and the Netherlands are battling it out for top spot

Final matches June 25th: Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, 17:00)

France vs Poland (Dortmund, 17:00) Netherlands will be through to the round of 16 (in the top two) if they avoid defeat against Austria. Netherlands will win the group if they win and France do not, or if Netherlands draw and France lose. Netherlands will finish second if they draw and France win. If Netherlands and France both win or both draw, they will be split for first place on overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then European Qualifiers rankings. Similarly if Netherlands and France both lose, they will be split for second and third place by the same criteria. France will be through to the round of 16 (in the top two) if they avoid defeat against Poland or if Austria do not beat Netherlands. France will win the group if they win and Netherlands do not. If France and Netherlands both win or both draw they will be split for first and second place by the above criteria, similarly for second and third place if they both lose. Austria will be through to the round of 16 (in the top two) if they beat Netherlands. Austria will win the group if they win and France do not. If Austria draw and France lose, Austria will finish third behind France on head-to-head record. Poland are unable to reach the round of 16 and will finish fourth.

Group E

Domenico Tedesco's Belgium have to win their final game

Final matches June 26th: Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, 17:00)

Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 17:00) Romania will be through to the round of 16, in the top two, if they avoid defeat by Slovakia. Romania will win the group if they win and Belgium do not beat Ukraine. If both games are drawn, Romania would finish first if Belgium have not scored more goals in their draw. Romania will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Ukraine avoid defeat. Belgium will be through to the round of 16, in the top two, if they avoid defeat by Ukraine. Belgium will win the group if they win and Slovakia do not beat Romania, or if both games are drawn and Belgium score more goals in their draw than Romania. Belgium will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Romania avoid defeat. Slovakia will be through to the round of 16, in the top two, if they beat Romania. Slovakia will finish third if they draw. Slovakia will finish first if they win and Ukraine do not beat Belgium. Slovakia will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Belgium avoid defeat. Ukraine will be through to the round of 16, in the top two, if they beat Belgium. Ukraine will finish first if they win and Romania do not beat Slovakia. Ukraine will finish third if they draw and the other game is not drawn. Ukraine will be unable to reach the round of 16 if they lose and Slovakia avoid defeat, or if both games are drawn.

Group F

Portugal have won Group F