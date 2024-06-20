Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Across the markets on day eight

Slovakia vs Ukraine Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Friday

TV channel: BBC One

Home 13/5 | Draw 9/4 | Away 21/20 Slovakia's surprise win over Belgium gives them some breathing room in terms of qualification with just one more point likely to be enough to get them through. Ukraine have to win here. The 3-0 defeat to Romania not only leaving them empty-handed but giving the goal difference a serious hit. A point will at least keep them alive heading into the last round of fixtures. Game state will probably favour Ukraine being on the front foot but the value is there in the 11/10 on SLOVAKIA 5+ CORNERS across the 90 minutes. CLICK HERE to back Slovakia 5+ corners with Sky Bet The style of play is the main reason I'm interested in this pick. They are a team who look to attack from wide positions - especially the left - and that benefits the possibility of corners.

In their opener, 51% of their attacks went down their left side - only Poland (54%) attempted more across the opening round of fixtures. The above pass map shows their preference to look to play the ball into the wide areas rather than through the middle. A lot of the attempted crosses into the middle were unsuccessful as they were either blocked or intercepted. Slovakia took seven against Belgium and the majority came as a result of passes over the opposition full-back and then low crosses into the box. The ball was either deflected behind by the initial defender or the one looking to prevent the shot. In what is likely to be a close contest, this is a low enough line to deliver some interest.

Poland vs Austria Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Friday

TV channel: ITV1

Home 12/5 | Draw 23/10 | Away 11/10 Two teams who played well despite losing their opening games, Poland meet Austria in Berlin with both sides knowing how vital a victory will be. Austria's aggressive style may be problematic for the 'non-top nations' they come up against, yet Poland pushed the Netherlands close despite missing star striker Robert Lewandowski through injury. One thing we saw plenty of from Ralf Rangnick's side against France was fouls. A total of 18 committed was second only to Serbia (19 vs England) and led to them being shown five cards.

A similar approach should hopefully deliver a similar outcome, and there are a number of players who you can choose from in these markets. At 7/2 though, the most appealing is taking STEFAN POSCH TO BE CARDED given his display in their first contest. CLICK HERE to back Stefan Posch to be carded with Sky Bet The right-back returned three successful tackles alongside two fouls against France and, perhaps crucially, wasn't one of the five who were shown a yellow card. Why is that important? Well two yellows delivers a suspension, and Austria don't want to be dealing with players missing going into their hugely important final group clash with the Netherlands.

This could perhaps mean their fouls count is lower than that France contest, particularly as they are playing a team who aren't as good, but those not on a booking don't have to (cliché time) walk the tightrope currently. Posch has picked up two bookings in his last four outings for his country, and with Poland seeing 54% of their attacks go down their left in the last game, he could be in for a busy afternoon.

Netherlands vs France Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV channel: BBC One

Home 11/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 23/20 A decisive game in the battle for top spot in Group D, with the Netherlands meeting France in Leipzig. The big news heading into this one surrounds the fitness of Kylian Mbappe, with the forward set to miss out after breaking his nose in the win over Austria. They remain confident of his involvement at some stage but Friday may be too soon. That gives an opportunity for others to step up. With Mbappe missing, ANTOINE GRIEZMANN TO SCORE ANYTIME is the bet that appeals the most at 10/3. CLICK HERE to back Antoine Griezmann to score anytime with Sky Bet The one thing that makes it particularly appealing in this game is the fact that he will be taking spot kicks should they get one in Mbappe's absence.

The midfielder delivers a threat from open play anyway, but that is a big bonus. Griezmann has registered at least two shots in each of his last five appearances for France. He comes into the tournament on the back of a superb goalscoring season too, finding the net 24 times in 48 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid. We can expect him to appear in all areas of the pitch, but without their main man, France may need Griezmann to contribute more in attack.