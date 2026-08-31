Enzo Fernandez next club odds: Manchester City heavy favourites for deadline day move

Manchester City are now a short 1/6 to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez before the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

Premier League clubs have until 11pm to conclude their summer business and, according to various reports, City are pushing to finalise a deal for the Argentina World Cup winner. Fernandez moved to Stamford Bridge following their triumph in 2022, putting pen-to-paper in the January 2023 window in a deal worth just shy of £107million. He's gone onto make 170 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and assisting a further 30.

Enzo Fernandez to sign for before September 2 2026 Manchester City - 1/6

Not to sign or agree a contract with any other club - 9/4

Real Madrid - 33/1 Odds correct at 10:25 BST (01/09/26)

It's been a summer of significant change for City with Pep Guardiola bringing an end to his highly successful spell at the club. He was replaced by former assistant and ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. They've already invested heavily into the midfield area with Elliot Anderson arriving from Nottingham Forest in a £116million deal, while Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi commanded an £81.4million fee. The campaign so far has delivered two wins from two, placing them as the early leaders in the Premier League table.