England World Cup squad odds: Who will make the plane?

England's stunning 5-0 win over Serbia last month removed almost all of the remaining jeopardy from World Cup qualifying, as well as ending any concerns that Thomas Tuchel may not have known exactly what he was doing as Three Lions boss.

Leaving Jude Bellingham out of his latest squad was a further sign that he is very much going to do this job his own way. The German also resisted a public yearning for him to call up Jack Grealish for the first time. A much-improved Phil Foden was left out too. These decisions, and England's now inevitable qualification, has helped ignite the debate of who will make the final World Cup squad earlier than usual.

To make England World Cup finals squad odds (via BetVictor) Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford - 1/12

Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane - 1/10

Cole Palmer - 1/8

James Trafford - 1/5

Bukayo Saka - 2/9

Phil Foden, Dean Henderson - 1/3

Marc Guehi - 4/11

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 2/5

Ezri Konsa - 4/9

Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn - 1/2

Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Marcus Rashford - 4/7

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James - 4/6

Noni Madueke - 8/11

John Stones, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish - 4/5

Morgan Gibbs-White - 5/6

26 players are priced as odds-on by BetVictor to make next summer's 26-man squad, with Bellingham, Grealish and Foden among them. Of the group forecast to be on the plane there are five further players who are also not in the current squad: Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Noni Madueke.

Current England squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford. Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones. Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers. Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins. Squad correct at 1550 BST (7/10/25)

Despite being part of the group for this month's fixtures, several players are considered outsiders - some surprisingly so. Jordan Henderson, Jarrod Bowen, Jarell Quansah, Nico O'Reilly and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are between 6/4 and 7/2 (depending on the firm) - to make the final cut. Then there are plenty of realistic, recent call-ups priced between even money and 2/1.

Have faith in Pope

There is one name that jumps out given what has happened with two English goalkeepers in the Premier League this season. When James Trafford joined Manchester City from Burnley in the summer, turning down the opportunity to move to Newcastle, and immediately took up the number one spot, it looked as though for the first time Jordan Pickford's place as England's first choice keeper could come under threat. Not now. The 22-year-old was soon replaced by fellow new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma and it's hard to see him ever displacing the Italian. Injury permitting, Pickford (1/12) and Dean Henderson (1/3) are World Cup certainties, but at 2/1 NICK POPE seems a lot more likely to go than the 1/5 Trafford. The experienced Pope has seen off the summer arrival of Aaron Ramsdale to underpin a superb start to the season defensively for Newcastle. He has 10 caps and was part of England's squad at the last two World Cups, so knows how to play understudy. Trafford has not played a senior international. I struggle to envisage a scenario where he is not part of Tuchel's 26.

Lean towards leadership

Since becoming England boss Thomas Tuchel could hardly have spoken in more glowing terms about the leadership impact of JORDAN HENDERSON. Now the former Liverpool captain is delivering strong performances for Brentford in the Premier League to more than justify his inclusion in a squad whose one clear weakness is a shortage of natural foils for Declan Rice. His 6/4 price to make the squad is therefore a surprise. With it looking very likely that Tuchel will select a handful of young players for their first major tournament - Myles Lewis-Skelly, Morgan Rogers, Noni Madueke and Elliot Anderson being those with the best chance - Henderson's role in the camp becomes even more vital.

Worth a shot?

Rounding us off are a few more speculative shots. When Reece James withdrew from this camp through injury, what followed wasn't especially encouraging for fellow right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Rather than add the Real Madrid man to his squad, Tuchel opted to call up the left-sided NICO O'REILLY, leaving him with only one natural right-back: DJED SPENCE. Both these players are a best price of 3/1 to make England's World Cup squad, and you have to feel they have better than a 25% chance of doing so. O'Reilly has seized his opportunity at City this term following an injury to summer signing Rayan Ait-Nouri, with his introduction to the team coinciding with an improvement in results for Pep Guardiola's side. Spence has already made his England debut and during a 2024/25 breakout campaign with Tottenham showed he is equally adapt on either side of the pitch, an invaluable skill to bring to a major tournament squad. Another player given little chance by the bookmakers (7/2) despite his inclusion in successive squads, is AC Milan midfielder RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK. The former Chelsea player spoke openly during the last international break about working with Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, and how the German coach values the athleticism he brings to a team, specifically discussing the occasion he was asked to play as a wing-back for the first time in his career.

🗣️ "A very intelligent man"



Ruben Loftus-Cheek comments on his relationship with Thomas Tuchel from his time at Chelsea and how he reacted when he was asked to play at right-wing back pic.twitter.com/riZT8O3p0D — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 3, 2025