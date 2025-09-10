England World Cup squad odds: Marcus Rashford odds-on after Serbia cameo

Marcus Rashford is now odds-on to make England's 2026 World Cup squad after his performances this international break.

The Manchester United winger, on-loan at Spanish giants Barcelona, was 5/4 heading into the international break but is now 5/6 with Ladbrokes to be in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad. Rashford came from the bench to net England’s final goal from the spot in the Three Lions 5-0 win over Serbia on Tuesday and started on the left against Andorra on Saturday.

When asked about Rashford’s performance against Serbia, Tuchel said: “The players made a huge impact from the bench. “This is what I felt from this group. Marcus was excellent and hungry to be involved in goals, and this is exactly what we need.” Rashford has made three La Liga appearances this term and impressed at Aston Villa last season, scoring two goals and setting up a further two in 10 Premier League appearances.