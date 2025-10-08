England vs Wales tips, predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying 1.5pts England win to nil at 10/11 (BetVictor) 0.5pt Marc Guehi to have 1+ shots on target at 17/4 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 0.5pt John Stones to have 1+ shots on target at 9/2 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 0.25pt Guehi to score anytime at 9/1 (General) 0.25pt Stones to score anytime at 9/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Thursday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

As for Wales, they will be keen to bounce back from a limp 1-0 home defeat by Canada in their last outing. It was a rare blip in what has been an impressive spell for Craig Bellamy, whose W6 D4 L2 record has put them in a good position to qualify for next year's World Cup - most likely through the play-offs. England will be confident of breaking through the Dragons rearguard however, with only Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein failing to score past Bellamy's side in their past seven fixtures. And in terms of keeping them out, as painfully dull as most of Tuchel's wins have been, ENGLAND did at least keep clean sheets, with the end of season shambles of a display against Senegal at the City Ground the solitary match in which they have conceded a goal. So for a game where the hosts are 2/9 favourites for victory, backing WIN TO NIL at a favourable 10/11 has to be the smartest way in.