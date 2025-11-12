England vs Serbia tips, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying 1pt Jude Bellingham to score anytime at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Jude Bellingham 1+ assists at 3/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 BST TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

"Do you feel I was experimenting in the last matches? "I didn't feel that we were experimenting in the last two camps and we will not start in this camp. We take it serious, these are World Cup qualifiers - at home. We want to build and keep on going."

There we have it then, Thomas Tuchel will play his strongest XI against Serbia at Wembley on Thursday, despite it being a dead-rubber from England's perspective; Serbia still have plenty to play for in the battle for Group K's runners-up spot. Six wins from six, 18 goals scored and none conceded have already guaranteed the Three Lions' place in North America, and they have built plenty of momentum in their past three fixtures, too. That began with a crushing 5-0 win in Belgrade. Wales were blitzed 3-0 in a friendly, all of the goals coming in the opening 20 minutes. A usually stubborn Latvia were then swept aside 5-0 to confirm qualification. All of that was done without a certain JUDE BELLINGHAM; anyone who believes he won't carry extra motivation into this international break clearly hasn't been paying attention over the past five years or so.

There was an enormous overreaction to the Real Madrid midfielder being left out of the last squad after only recently returning from shoulder surgery, despite Tuchel's very clear explanation that he had been left out because he had only recently returned from shoulder surgery... Having started just one match this season, and been taken off after 70 minutes, quite understandably Bellingham wasn't called up. He has since started Madrid's past six games, playing almost the entirety of them all. He's in good form too, scoring three goals and assisting once in his last five appearances.