England vs Finland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

In their infinite wisdom, UEFA thankfully launched the Nations League in 2018 to fill a gap in what was fast becoming a very bare football calendar. Much of the justification at its inception was to try and provide more competitive, and less heavily one-sided, fixtures outside of major tournaments by creating a divisional system that would allow teams of similar ability to play one another. It's actually not a terrible idea, really. Carsley odds-on for permanent job But what if one of the strongest teams in the world is relegated from the top flight? It doesn't really work then does it. Were there a mercy rule in football then the Republic of Ireland ought to have been allowed to throw the towel on the pitch just after half-time in Dublin on Saturday. Luckily for them, England began to back off a little and coast to as straightforward a win as they have probably ever had away from home, with the stats not at all pretty for the Irish.

Lee Carsley now takes charge of his first game at Wembley, and the opponents get even weaker. It's hard to disagree with Alex Keble's assessment that we can learn little about England's interim boss from these fixtures because the opposition is so bad.

Weak as Ireland were, there were certainly positive signs at the Aviva Stadium, with England brave in possession and determined to play attacking football. Barring an enormous shock, Finland will be soundly beaten on Tuesday evening. They head into this contest having lost 3-0 to Greece on Saturday, and England's recent record in home matches outside of tournament football is formidable, as is HARRY KANE's. It's quite frankly astonishing that several firms are willing to offer 4/5 for the Bayern striker TO SCORE ANYTIME when he is generally priced at 1/2.

He looked a real threat against Ireland (1.06 xG) and it's unlikely he will miss the chances he did in successive matches. The England captain will win his 100th cap on Tuesday too, so in my view should be left on the pitch until he's found the net. The 66 goals he's scored in 99 matches up to this point surely grants him that right.

Putting the previous Nations League campaign to one side, a clear anomaly given its scheduling in the weeks prior to the 2022 mid-season World Cup, seven of England's past 10 competitive home matches have seen them win by at least two goals. This match is priced very similarly in the 1X2 to their home Euros qualifier with North Macedonia last year, a game the Three Lions won 7-0. Backing ENGLAND -2 HANDICAP at a generous 11/8 is therefore advised.

Stick with Trent

Call me boring, but having just missed out on Saturday I shall be doubling down on TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD by this time backing him TO PROVIDE 2+ ASSISTS at 11/1. As expected, he was central to everything England did in an attacking sense, and took the majority of set-pieces, with only his team-mates to blame for his lack of assist. Unfortunately the 4/1 that was available for one in Dublin is long gone, with most bookies now into around 7/4, but given this could turn into a landslide, chancing 2+ at a bigger price, to smaller stakes, is worthwhile.

Team news

Lee Carsley has no new injury concerns but Rico Lewis and John Stones may come in for Levi Colwill and Harry Maguire in England's defence. Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes will hope to start after making their debuts from the bench in Dublin, while Noni Madueke and Tino Livramento still await their first caps. Finland duo Kaan Kairinen and Rasmus Schuller are both expected to miss out after suffering injuries before and during their defeat by Greece respectively. Urho Nissila should start if Schuller does not recover in time.

Predicted line-ups England: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi, Lewis; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Grealish, Gordon; Kane. Finland: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Peltola, Nissila; Lod, Kamara, Antman; Pohjanpalo.