England vs Czechia predictions, tips & Nations League preview

Football betting tips: Nations League
1pt Harry Kane to score first at 5/2 (bet365)
1pt Kane to score 2+ goals at 9/4 (bet365)
1pt Anthony Gordon 1+ assists at 5/2 (William Hill)
1pt Jude Bellingham to be shown a card at 6/1 (General)
Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Tuesday
TV: ITV1
Live odds, form and stats
Petty man that I am, while everyone else was celebrating England’s stunning 7-0 win in Croatia I had Jim Bowen ringing in my ears telling me what I could've won.
HARRY KANE TO SCORE FIRST and TO SCORE 2+ GOALS, and ANTHONY GORDON 1+ ASSISTS were advised for England’s 2-0 win over Czechia and none delivered. They all did on Saturday when preview duty was handed over to Tom Carnduff.
Tom volunteered for the Scotland game this time around to either give me a shot at redemption or inflict further torture. At this point, I can't do anything other than stick with those angles where prices allow.
KANE has scored four times in this break at a goals per 90 average of 1.61, and hit the crossbar with a penalty in defeat by Spain.
The England captain has broken the deadlock in eight of the last 16 non-World Cup internationals he has started. In five of the last 11 games in which he has scored for his country he has done so multiple times.
GORDON continues to thrive under Thomas Tuchel, like Kane scoring in all three Nations League games. He has 10 goal contributions (five assists, five goals) in his last 10 appearances for the Three Lions.
JUDE BELLINGHAM was backed to score 2+ goals in the reverse fixture at a mammoth 16/1, only to be rested in favour of Morgan Rogers. That bet is now a top price of 13/2.
No wonder. The 23-year-old has built on a phenomenal World Cup by scoring one and assisting four goals in just 200 minutes.
But the bet I really like is for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 6/1.
The Real Madrid man was booked against Spain, leaving him one away from suspension - part of the reason he was left out in Prague. With Tuchel's men now on the cusp of reaching the quarter-finals and yellow cards not wiped until after the last eight, it would make little sense not to play their talismanic midfielder, and make a lot of sense for him to pick up a strategic card.
Having seen how poor Croatia are, England and Bellingham would be better off having him banned for a home meeting with Slaven Bilic's side and free to face Spain in Madrid without having to walk a tightrope.
Odds correct at 14:30 BST (5/10/26)
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