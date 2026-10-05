England vs Czechia predictions, tips & Nations League preview

Football betting tips: Nations League 1pt Harry Kane to score first at 5/2 (bet365) 1pt Kane to score 2+ goals at 9/4 (bet365) 1pt Anthony Gordon 1+ assists at 5/2 (William Hill) 1pt Jude Bellingham to be shown a card at 6/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Tuesday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

Petty man that I am, while everyone else was celebrating England’s stunning 7-0 win in Croatia I had Jim Bowen ringing in my ears telling me what I could've won. HARRY KANE TO SCORE FIRST and TO SCORE 2+ GOALS, and ANTHONY GORDON 1+ ASSISTS were advised for England’s 2-0 win over Czechia and none delivered. They all did on Saturday when preview duty was handed over to Tom Carnduff. Tom volunteered for the Scotland game this time around to either give me a shot at redemption or inflict further torture. At this point, I can't do anything other than stick with those angles where prices allow.

Jude Bellingham starred in a brilliant England display in Croatia

KANE has scored four times in this break at a goals per 90 average of 1.61, and hit the crossbar with a penalty in defeat by Spain. The England captain has broken the deadlock in eight of the last 16 non-World Cup internationals he has started. In five of the last 11 games in which he has scored for his country he has done so multiple times. GORDON continues to thrive under Thomas Tuchel, like Kane scoring in all three Nations League games. He has 10 goal contributions (five assists, five goals) in his last 10 appearances for the Three Lions.