Czechia vs England predictions, tips, bet builder & Nations League preview

Football betting tips: Nations League 1pt Harry Kane to score first at 13/5 (bet365) 1pt Kane to score 2+ goals at at 100/30 (General) 1pt Anthony Gordon 1+ assists at 100/30 (William Hill) 0.5pt Jude Bellingham to score 2+ goals at 16/1 (bet365) 15/1 bet builder: Lewis-Skelly 3+ fouls won, Kane 3+ shots on target, Gordon & Bellingham to score or assist (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Tuesday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

England’s return to the Nations League top flight started with a 3-2 defeat by world and European champions Spain on Friday in quite the Wembley thriller. Thomas Tuchel spoke in the build-up about perhaps having to loosen his desire for control and "embrace chaos" to maximise the strengths of his team. While there were signs of that, it was a match ultimately decided by individual errors rather than skill or a change in tactical approach. Marc Guehi gifted Lamine Yamal a goal inside two minutes with an uncharacteristic mistake trying to play out from the back, one Nico O’Reilly replicated in the second half only moments after HARRY KANE had hit the crossbar with a penalty that would've given England a 3-1 lead. Despite coming within a whisker of a two-goal advantage, the Three Lions rode their luck at times as Spain missed countless opportunities having been allowed to run through on goal when a messy defensive line repeatedly got the offside trap badly wrong. There were plenty of positives, though. Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford performed well after being handed the gloves ahead of Jordan Pickford for these first two Nations League games.

ENGLAND ARE LEVEL! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



A brilliant finish from Anthony Gordon after a breathtaking counter attack 👏#ITVFootball | @England pic.twitter.com/z0nSfWIHVd — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

England’s equaliser came following a perfectly executed counter attack, as JUDE BELLINGHAM and ANTHONY GORDON combined for the latter to fire home, fitting as the Spanish-based duo were at the heart of everything for the hosts - Bellingham also won the penalty that KANE went on to miss. It was a surprise when Gordon was withdrawn on 70 minutes, just as he was in the World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina, with England struggling to regain attacking momentum thereafter. Perhaps Tuchel was looking ahead to Tuesday's clash in Prague, a match his team simply must win. Czechia are at the start of a new era after a disappointing World Cup, beaten 2-1 by South Korea, 3-0 by Mexico and drawing 1-1 with South Africa to exit in the group stage. A team renowned for physicality and set-piece strength, they have made an interesting appointment by appointing Luis de la Fuente's successor as Spain under-21s coach Santi Denia. He wasn't able to make an instant impact as they also lost their opening game at home, beaten 2-1 by Croatia. England are prohibitively short at 1/3 and the overs lines are also especially low. The Three Lions' world-class attacking players will certainly fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet. Tuchel has publicly said he does not want to make many changes and with O'Reilly and Ezri Konsa both doubtful having not taken part in group training since the Spain game and speculation that Trent Alexander-Arnold could finally get his chance at right-back after a clumsy performance from Jarell Quansah it is a virtual certainty that his three most effective players from Friday will start.

GORDON has four ASSISTS and three goals in his last eight international appearances, but is much shorter (2/1) to find the net himself than to provide (10/3). He already has four assists in six games for Barcelona this season, scoring none. BELLINGHAM looks a touch short to score anytime but at 16/1 TO SCORE 2+ GOALS he is backed given the increasingly tight stranglehold he is getting on this team, bagging braces in two of England's World Cup knockout matches. KANE is understandably 4/6 to score given his remarkable goalscoring record for club and country. He has SCORED 2+ GOALS in four of the last nine matches that he has found the net in for England, with only the slip of his standing foot and the width of the crossbar on Friday denying him yet another brace. The England captain is also backed TO SCORE FIRST at 13/5, something he has done in seven of the last 14 non-World Cup internationals he has started for his country.

Czechia vs England bet builder