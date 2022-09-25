England and Germany meet in a Nations League dead-rubber as pressure grows on Gareth Southgate. Joe Townsend selects three best bets for Monday's contest at Wembley.

For a match that means absolutely nothing in a competitive sense it's quite remarkable how much feels to be at stake when England face Germany at Wembley on Monday night; especially for the hosts. Gareth Southgate’s claim that the performance in Friday’s 1-0 defeat by Italy, a result which relegated England to the second tier of the Nations League, was "a step in the right direction" has not been well received. The Three Lions are on their worst winless run (five games) for eight and half years and have not scored an open-play goal in 495 minutes. While it cannot be forgotten that when Southgate took charge in 2016 England had not gone beyond the quarter-finals of a men's major tournament since 1990 and have subsequently reached a World Cup semi-final and European Championship final, it must also be acknowledged that throughout the run to the latter Southgate was accused of being overly conservative in his approach. With this their final match before their World Cup campaign begins against Iran on November 21, the England boss must surely use it as an opportunity to reinvigorate a team showing no signs of sparking into life and a fanbase who not so long ago truly believed in its team and idolised its manager.

Unfortunately, we cannot back over 0.5 waist-coasts, although perhaps Gareth ought to seriously consider a return to his 2018 fashion choice should Monday merely turn out to be another drab night for the Three Lions. The standout 6/5 about OVER 2.5 GOALS is something we can get behind however for a game where ambition and bravery ought to be the only route for this ailing England team. Germany are in exactly the same position from a dead-rubber perspective and have not kept clean sheet in any of their last six games, doing so in just one of their previous eight matches. Hansi Flick's men are far from the goalscoring crisis that has afflicted their opponents however, with their 1-0 home defeat by unlikely group leaders Hungary on Friday the first time they have failed to find the net in the former Bayern Munich head coach's 14 matches at the helm; England's 2-0 win in the last 16 of Euro 2020 had been the last time Germany drew a blank. That loss to Hungary also ended a five-match sequence of BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE landing and at 10/11 that is also advised.

Team selection for what is essentially a friendly always makes any player-related selection tricky but one goalscorer in particular sticks out. The 12/1 on offer with Paddy Power/Betfair for JOSHUA KIMMICH to SCORE ANYTIME leaps out given that only a couple of other firms have gone into double figures. The Bayern midfielder has found the net twice in five matches in this edition of the Nations League, both against Italy, and for club and country has four goals in his past 15 appearances. In a match he is likely to start and feature prominently in, Kimmich is worth getting onside to small stakes.

