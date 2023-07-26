To say England goals have come at a premium lately would be putting it mildly, but the Lionesses can count themselves fortunate that their Friday morning opponents have experienced similar struggles in putting the ball in the net.

England edged past Haiti courtesy of a Georgia Stanway penalty in their curtain-raiser, their only goal in their last four matches (including the behind-closed-doors affair with Canada), continuing a frustrating trend that has sprung up following the injury to Euro 2022 star Beth Mead and the legendary Ellen White’s retirement.

Meanwhile, the Danes needed a last-gasp Amalie Vangsgaard winner to help them get the better of China in Saturday’s 1-0 win. Given they needed an own goal to triumph over Japan in February, Danish players have scored just two goals – the other being Stine Larsen’s last-minute header against Sweden in a friendly – in their last four internationals.

The pattern is clear and a low-scoring game looks a probability. With that in mind, my first pick is 0-0 HALF-TIME CORRECT SCORE.

Both teams’ goal droughts make odds of 9/5 appealing, especially given Denmark’s tendency to rely on a late strike. In their seven matches this year, six of the Danes’ eight goals have come in the final 15 minutes of games.