1pt 0-0 Half-Time Correct Score at 9/5 (Sporting Index)
1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 9/4 (Betfair, PaddyPower)
To say England goals have come at a premium lately would be putting it mildly, but the Lionesses can count themselves fortunate that their Friday morning opponents have experienced similar struggles in putting the ball in the net.
England edged past Haiti courtesy of a Georgia Stanway penalty in their curtain-raiser, their only goal in their last four matches (including the behind-closed-doors affair with Canada), continuing a frustrating trend that has sprung up following the injury to Euro 2022 star Beth Mead and the legendary Ellen White’s retirement.
Meanwhile, the Danes needed a last-gasp Amalie Vangsgaard winner to help them get the better of China in Saturday’s 1-0 win. Given they needed an own goal to triumph over Japan in February, Danish players have scored just two goals – the other being Stine Larsen’s last-minute header against Sweden in a friendly – in their last four internationals.
The pattern is clear and a low-scoring game looks a probability. With that in mind, my first pick is 0-0 HALF-TIME CORRECT SCORE.
Both teams’ goal droughts make odds of 9/5 appealing, especially given Denmark’s tendency to rely on a late strike. In their seven matches this year, six of the Danes’ eight goals have come in the final 15 minutes of games.
A related angle that I have my eye on is UNDER 1.5 GOALS in the match, a punt which would have landed in three of Denmark’s last four games and in each of the Lionesses’ last three.
It seems England still don’t know their best eleven, with questions still surrounding exactly who should start in the number nine role. Alessia Russo, unable to find the net against the Haitians, looks to be Sarina Wiegman's preferred pick while WSL top scorer Rachel Daly finds herself benched.
The England boss is known for sticking with players familiar to her, though calls are mounting for Daly to be given more of a role and this confusion only further persuades me that a low-scoring affair is in order.
Score prediction: England 1-0 Denmark (Sky Bet odds: 4/1)
Odds correct at 1455 BST (26/07/23)
