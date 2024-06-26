England to face Slovakia in Euro last 16: Draw in full

England will take on Slovakia in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024. Slovakia finished third in Group E thanks to a 1-1 draw with Romania on Wednesday.
The Three Lions look to have found themselves on the favourable side of the draw thanks to winning their group, with all of France, Germany, Portugal and Spain - four of the five favourites for the tournament - on the same side of the bracket, as well as Belgium.
Should Gareth Southgate's men make it past Slovakia, they'll face the winner of Switzerland vs Italy for a place in the semi-finals, with one of Romania, the Netherlands, Austria or Turkey awaiting them should they get that far.
Wednesday saw Georgia cause a huge surprise by beating Portugal, a result that not only saw them qualify for the round of 16 for the first time in their history, but one that determined England played Slovakia and not the Netherlands.
The Dutch will take on Romania, while Georgia's reward for make it through is a game against Spain - the team they lost to 10-2 over two games in qualifying. The final third place team, Slovenia, will take on Portugal.
Belgium could only draw with Ukraine in their final group game meaning they finished behind Romania in Group E, setting up a last 16 clash with France in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final.
29 June
38: Switzerland vs Italy (Berlin, 17:00)
37: Germany vs Denmark (Dortmund, 20:00)
30 June
40: England vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, 17:00)
39: Spain vs Georgia (Cologne, 20:00)
1 July
42: France vs Belgium (Düsseldorf, 17:00)
41: Portugal vs Slovenia (Frankfurt, 20:00)
2 July
43: Romania vs Netherlands (Munich, 17:00)
44: Austria vs Turkey (Leipzig, 20:00)
*the number denotes match number
5 July
45: W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, 17:00)
46: W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, 20:00)
6 July
48: W40 vs W38 (Düsseldorf, 17:00)
47: W43 vs W44 (Berlin, 20:00)
