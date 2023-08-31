England squad announced: Harry Maguire called up despite missing out for Manchester United

The centre-back is yet to play a single minute of Premier League football this season after falling out of favour with Erik ten Hag, but makes Southgate's 26-man squad along with Kalvin Phillips, who is yet to feature for Manchester City.

England take on Ukraine on September 9 in Poland in a Euro 2024 qualifier, before visiting Scotland at Hampden Park three days later in a 150th anniversary celebration of international football's oldest fixture.

There is again no place in attack for Raheem Sterling, despite an up-turn in club performances after missing the last two international squads, with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah receiving his first senior summons.