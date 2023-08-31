England squad announced: Harry Maguire called up despite missing out for Manchester United

Gareth Southgate has named Harry Maguire in his squad for the upcoming international break despite his lack of action for Manchester United, as Raheem Sterling misses out.
The centre-back is yet to play a single minute of Premier League football this season after falling out of favour with Erik ten Hag, but makes Southgate's 26-man squad along with Kalvin Phillips, who is yet to feature for Manchester City.
England take on Ukraine on September 9 in Poland in a Euro 2024 qualifier, before visiting Scotland at Hampden Park three days later in a 150th anniversary celebration of international football's oldest fixture.
There is again no place in attack for Raheem Sterling, despite an up-turn in club performances after missing the last two international squads, with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah receiving his first senior summons.
Jordan Henderson is also picked after trading Liverpool for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq in July, while Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill makes the grade after linking up with the full squad for the June qualifier in Malta.
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.
Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice.
Forwards: Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Eddie Nketiah, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson.
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is called up after making his debut in June, while Ben Chilwell and Fikayo Tomori return with Luke Shaw and Tyrone Mings out injured.
Newcastle's Callum Wilson is included, but Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope is not, with Sam Johnstone joining Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale.
Sterling's omission will come as a disappointment to the 82-cap winger, who impressed with a brace and an assist in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Luton.
Among those also missing out is Nottingham Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White. The 23-year-old formed part of England U21's Euros-winning squad in Georgia this summer along with Colwill, but the former Wolves man will have to wait for a first senior cap.