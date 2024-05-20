England Euro 2024 squad odds: Who will Gareth Southgate pick?

Gareth Southgate is set to name his preliminary squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday May 21st, with England's final squad of 26 players confirmed by June 7th. There are currently 30 players odds-on with the bookmakers to make the Euros squad, meaning four of those will ultimately miss out.

Goalkeepers Understandably, Jordan Pickford is extremely short to go to Germany given he is the number one and is coming off the back of a stellar season for Everton.

To make England Euro 2024 finals squad odds (via Sky Bet) Jordan Pickford - 1/50

Aaron Ramsdale - 1/12

Nick Pope - 4/9

Dean Henderson - 2/1

Jack Butland - 11/4

Perhaps surprisingly though, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope are also odds-on. Ramsdale is now Arsenal's second choice keeper, while Pope only returned from injury on the final day of the season having been out since early December. Dean Henderson finished the season incredibly at Crystal Palace, and could well force his way into the squad as one of the three keepers.

Defenders There are 10 defenders priced odds-on to make the squad, with John Stones and Trent Alexander-Arnold the shortest prices (1/25) followed by Kyle Walker (1/20). Kieran Trippier is also expected to make it (1/12), meaning three right backs will be in the squad - though Trent could be taken with midfield in mind.

Centre-backs Harry Maguire and Jarrad Branthwaite are both 1/5, with Marc Guehi 1/2, while versatile Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is into 2/7 after a strong season at Anfield.

To make England Euro 2024 finals squad odds (via Sky Bet) John Stones, Trent Alexander-Arnold - 1/25

Kyle Walker - 1/20

Kieran Trippier - 1/12

Harry Maguire, Jarrad Branthwaite - 1/5

Joe Gomez - 2/7

Marc Guehi - 1/2

Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw - 4/7

Lewis Dunk - 5/4

Eric Dier, Ezri Konsa, Levi Colwill - 6/4

Reece James - 2/1

Rico Lewis, Tyrick Mitchell - 9/2

Ben White - 5/1

Jarell Quansah - 22/1

Both Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell are odds-on (4/7) too, despite the pair having injury prone campaigns. It's hard to argue with any of those already mentioned. On the outside looking in, according to the odds, are centre-backs Lewis Dunk, Eric Dier and Ezri Konsa, with Chelsea captain Reece James 2/1.

Dier is into 6/4 from 10/1 after a strong finish to the season for Bayern Munich. Ben White is out at 5/1 after recently snubbing a call up, while Liverpool's starting centre-back, Jarell Quansah, is priced at 22/1 to make the squad.

Midfield Only seven midfielders are currently odds-on, with shoo-ins Decland Rice and Jude Bellingham (1/50) likely to be the heart of the team in Germany. Conor Gallagher (1/12) and James Maddison (1/6) are both expected to be on the plane, as are Kobbie Mainoo and Jordan Henderson (2/7).

Jordan Henderson has been playing for Ajax this season

Eberechi Eze finished the season superbly for Crystal Palace and he is a shade of odds-on to make the final 26 at 5/6, shortening from 15/8 at the last international break.

To make England Euro 2024 finals squad odds (via Sky Bet) Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham - 1/50

Conor Gallagher - 1/12

James Maddison - 1/6

Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo - 2/7

Eberechi Eze - 5/6

Adam Wharton, Harvey Elliott - 11/4

Curtis Jones, James Ward-Prowse - 10/1

33/1 bar

His Palace teammate Adam Wharton has shortened from 10/1 into 11/4, so still remains an outsider, as do Liverpool duo Harvey Elliott (11/4) and Curtis Jones (10/1). West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been the big drifter this season, after being near even money at the start of the season to make the Euros, he now finds himself at 10/1.

Kalvin Phillips, integral to England's side at the 2020 Euros, hasn't even been priced by the bookies after another miserable season for the midfielder.

Forwards England captain and all time record scorer Harry Kane will lead the line at the Euros, and he will be joined in the squad by Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden - all priced at 1/50. Cole Palmer (1/16) has had a stellar campaign at Chelsea and is also extremely likely to be called up for the Euros, as is Ollie Watkins (1/10). Anthony Gordon (2/5) and Jack Grealish (4/7) come next in the betting, and are followed by Ivan Toney and Marcus Rashford (8/13). Rashford was 1/10 in October, and could be set to miss out altogether after a disappointing season.

To make England Euro 2024 finals squad odds (via Sky Bet) Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden - 1/50

Cole Palmer - 1/16

Ollie Watkins - 1/10

Anthony Gordon - 2/5

Jack Grealish - 4/7

Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford - 8/13

Jarrod Bowen - 10/11

Jadon Sancho - 5/1

Dominic Solanke, Raheem Sterling - 9/1

Jarrod Bowen (10/11) is the only man close to even money suggesting he could be left out. Jadon Sancho is 5/1 after his resurgence at Dortmund, helping them to the Champions League final, while Dominic Solanke is 9/1 despite having an incredible campaign at Bournemouth. Southgate's former favourite Raheem Sterling (9/1) looks set to miss out too.