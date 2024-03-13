England Euro 2024 squad odds: Joe Gomez, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer

This summer, England will be heading into Euro 2024 as one of the favourites for the tournament.

This will be manager Gareth Southgate’s fourth successive major tournament in charge of the Three Lions, so we can largely predict how his squad will shape up. Players such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are guaranteed a spot, but the 23-player restriction means that there will be tough decisions to make elsewhere. The upcoming games against Belgium and Brazil will be the last international fixtures before the Euros, and will present some players an opportunity to impress the manager and sneak into his final plans. FootballTransfers looks at five players who can be surprise picks for England’s squad for the Euros.

Euro 2024 winner odds (via Sky Bet) 10/3 - England

7/2 - France

6/1 - Germany

13/2 - Spain

8/1 - Portugal

14/1 Belgium

16/1 - Italy, Netherlands

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) - 7/4

Jarrod Bowen is making a strong case to book a seat on the plane to Germany. The 27 year old has been a talismanic figure for West Ham, scoring 14 goals and setting up a further two in the Premier League this season. Bowen would usually be competing for one of the winger spots, but he has evolved his game this season and successfully led the line for David Moyes. His ability to play across the entire front line shows that he can be a realistic alternative to some recognised forwards who are in the mix. The former Hull City man has exceptional defensive output and will be a valuable option to help close out games. His directness off the bench against tired legs can also help change the game. CLICK HERE to back Jarrod Bowen to make England's 2024 Finals squad The recent injury to Anthony Gordon will certainly boost his chances, and if Bowen finishes the season strongly, he can expect to add to his five caps going forward.

Joe Gomez (Liverpool) - 5/4

England’s defence seems to be their only weakness going into the Euros. Injuries to Luke Shaw, Marc Guehi, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Harry Maguire, and Kieran Trippier have created a potential opening for a defender to make an impression during the upcoming international break. Our pick to fill this void is Liverpool’s Joe Gomez. CLICK HERE to back Joe Gomez to make England's 2024 Finals squad Gomez last featured for the national team in 2020, and his ability to play left-back, right-back, centre-back, and even invert into midfield could prove invaluable in a tournament setting. Its not just his versatility that has impressed. The former Charlton man has been able to contain the likes of Saka and Phil Foden while playing out of position at left-back.

“Joe Gomez… Gareth… Honestly!!”



Jurgen Klopp calling on an England call-up for Liverpool’s CB in his Sky Sports interview.

#lfc pic.twitter.com/fAF8oSyR5g — Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny_Rudra) March 10, 2024

The 26-year-old is now a regular fixture for Jurgen Klopp's side, displacing Andrew Robertson from the team as they compete for an unlikely quadruple. This should have captured the attention of the England manager and could potentially see Gomez featuring in his first major tournament this summer.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) - 1/2

After a slow start at his new club, Cole Palmer has emerged as the most consistent and influential part of the Chelsea attack. His goal and assist against Newcastle on Monday took his season's tally to 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. Palmer’s broad skillset and technical qualities allow him to operate on the wing, as a number 10 and even as a centre-forward. The 21-year-old’s comfort in central spaces also makes him an excellent ‘link’ player who can combine effectively with the incredible talent in England’s attack. With trusted players such as Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford having underwhelming seasons in comparison, Southgate will face a tough decision. CLICK HERE to back Cole Palmer to make England's 2024 Finals squad Based on form alone, Palmer should be among the 23, but he can further solidify his place in the manager's plans by seizing any opportunities presented during the upcoming friendlies.

Ivan Toney (Brentford) - 5/4

England have often struggled to find a reliable backup for Harry Kane, but that seems to have changed now with fierce competition between Ollie Watkins, Dominic Solanke, Callum Wilson, and Ivan Toney. Toney scored an incredible 20 league goals last season and was part of Southgate’s squad before his gambling ban. He returned to football in January this year, showing little signs of rustiness, and has scored four goals in just over 800 minutes.

The 27-year-old is a strong runner, can link well with team-mates and is effective when isolated. With the England captain certain to play most minutes, Toney's physicality will also offer a threat unlike anything offered by the others. Toney's quality from the spot will also be an asset in a penalty shootout, and if he continues his form until the end of the season, he could make an unlikely comeback into the England fold. CLICK HERE to back Ivan Toney to make England's 2024 Finals squad

Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd) - 4/5

Southgate is known for being stubborn when it comes to his squad selection as we know from his repeated selection of Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson. He is sure to have a selection headache with the likes of Ross Barkley, Curtis Jones and Eberechi Eze all pushing for a midfield place. But our outside pick here is Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo. CLICK HERE to back Kobbie Mainoo to make England's 2024 Finals squad Mainoo is having an impressive breakthrough year at United, and has been one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise underwhelming season for Eric ten Hag’s men. The 18-year-old is demonstrating excellent qualities both in and out of possession, making him potential cover for Declan Rice while also being able to play alongside him if needed.

We have seen teenagers thrust into major tournaments for England before, with Michael Owen in the 1998 World Cup and Wayne Rooney at Euro 2004. Mainoo’s eligibility to represent Ghana could see him fast-tracked into the senior setup to follow in their footsteps.